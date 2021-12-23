Technology News
Android 12 to Debut on Moto Phones in February 2022, Motorola Lists Eligible Handsets

Motorola has listed 30 smartphones which are eligible to receive the Android 12 update.

By David Delima | Updated: 23 December 2021 11:09 IST
Android 12 to Debut on Moto Phones in February 2022, Motorola Lists Eligible Handsets

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola provides one major Android version update for most of its smartphones

Highlights
  • Motorola has not provided a timeline for updating individual smartphones
  • The company says Material You theme will be part of the update
  • Moto G Power (2021) is not listed in the update schedule

Motorola has released the official list of smartphones which are set to be updated to Android 12 in the coming months, two months after Google rolled out the update to eligible Pixel smartphones. According to the company, 30 smartphones will be eligible to receive the update. Many of Motorola's smartphones receive one Android version update, which means this will be the only major update to arrive on these handsets. However, Motorola has not provided an exact timeline for these updates to reach eligible smartphones, and they could arrive over the course of 2022.

The company posted the list of eligible devices on its blog and stated that the Android 12 update rollout would begin for eligible Motorola smartphones in February 2022. According to the official roster of devices, Motorola Razr 5G and Razr 2020 will be updated to Android 12. Similarly, Motorola One 5G Ace and Motorola One 5G UW Ace will also receive the update, along with Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Lite, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Edge (2021), Motorola Edge 5G UW, and Motorola Edge Plus.

Motorola's Moto G Series smartphones will also receive the update to Android 12. These include the recently launched Moto G200 5G, Moto G71 5G, Moto G51 5G, Moto G41, Moto G31, Moto G100, Moto G60s, Moto G60, Moto G50, Moto G50 5G, Moto G40 Fusion, Moto G30, Moto G Power (2022), Moto G Pure, and Moto G Stylus 5G. Motorola also said that the Business Edition Moto G and Motorola Edge smartphones will be updated to Android 12 as well. Unfortunately, Moto G Power (2021) will not receive the Android 12 update, even though it was launched this year.

The Motorola smartphones listed above will be updated to Android 12, with the company's My UX skin running on top. Users will have access to the new Conversation widget and Material You design changes to the system, including the ability to adapt the system colours to the wallpaper. Motorola's Android 12 update will also include the ability to customise font style and size, colours, icon shapes and layouts, device sounds, and display size, according to Motorola.

The Android 12 update for Motorola smartphones will also bring accessibility improvements, including better magnification, an extra-dim feature, bold font support, and more. Users will also see security and privacy improvements, including the privacy indicators for camera and microphone, as well as approximate location permissions and the Privacy Dashboard, as part of the Android 12 update for Motorola smartphones, according to the company.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 144Hz refresh rate display
  • 5G-ready, powerful SoC
  • Promised software updates for two years
  • 5X telephoto camera
  • IP52 rating
  • Bad
  • Slower charging than competition
  • Low-light camera performance needs improvement
Read detailed Motorola Edge 20 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Motorola Android 12 Update, Android 12 Update, Motorola, Android 12, Motorola Updates, Motorola Android 12, Android Updates, My UX
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Android 12 to Debut on Moto Phones in February 2022, Motorola Lists Eligible Handsets
