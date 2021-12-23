Motorola has released the official list of smartphones which are set to be updated to Android 12 in the coming months, two months after Google rolled out the update to eligible Pixel smartphones. According to the company, 30 smartphones will be eligible to receive the update. Many of Motorola's smartphones receive one Android version update, which means this will be the only major update to arrive on these handsets. However, Motorola has not provided an exact timeline for these updates to reach eligible smartphones, and they could arrive over the course of 2022.

The company posted the list of eligible devices on its blog and stated that the Android 12 update rollout would begin for eligible Motorola smartphones in February 2022. According to the official roster of devices, Motorola Razr 5G and Razr 2020 will be updated to Android 12. Similarly, Motorola One 5G Ace and Motorola One 5G UW Ace will also receive the update, along with Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Lite, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Edge (2021), Motorola Edge 5G UW, and Motorola Edge Plus.

Motorola's Moto G Series smartphones will also receive the update to Android 12. These include the recently launched Moto G200 5G, Moto G71 5G, Moto G51 5G, Moto G41, Moto G31, Moto G100, Moto G60s, Moto G60, Moto G50, Moto G50 5G, Moto G40 Fusion, Moto G30, Moto G Power (2022), Moto G Pure, and Moto G Stylus 5G. Motorola also said that the Business Edition Moto G and Motorola Edge smartphones will be updated to Android 12 as well. Unfortunately, Moto G Power (2021) will not receive the Android 12 update, even though it was launched this year.

The Motorola smartphones listed above will be updated to Android 12, with the company's My UX skin running on top. Users will have access to the new Conversation widget and Material You design changes to the system, including the ability to adapt the system colours to the wallpaper. Motorola's Android 12 update will also include the ability to customise font style and size, colours, icon shapes and layouts, device sounds, and display size, according to Motorola.

The Android 12 update for Motorola smartphones will also bring accessibility improvements, including better magnification, an extra-dim feature, bold font support, and more. Users will also see security and privacy improvements, including the privacy indicators for camera and microphone, as well as approximate location permissions and the Privacy Dashboard, as part of the Android 12 update for Motorola smartphones, according to the company.