Technology News
loading

Motorola Reveals Which 23 Phones Will Receive Android 11 Update: Full List

The Android 11 update will roll out to Motorola Razr 5G, Motorola Razr 2019, Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+, Motorola One 5G, and Motorola One Action among others.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 December 2020 14:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola Reveals Which 23 Phones Will Receive Android 11 Update: Full List

Motorola says One Action units in US and Canada will not receive Android 11 update

Highlights
  • Android 11 update will bring popular features like chat bubbles
  • Motorola has not stated timelines for update rollout on each phone
  • Moto G8, Moto G8 Power to also receive Android 11 update

Motorola has announced the list of phones that are receiving the latest Android 11 update. The list includes 23 phones that are slated to get the big OS update in the coming months. It includes the Motorola Razr 5G, Motorola Razr 2019, Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+, Motorola One 5G, Motorola One Action, Motorola One Fusion, Motorola One Fusion+, Motorola One Hyper, Motorola One Vision, Moto G 5G, Moto G 5G Plus, Moto G Fast, Moto G Power, Moto G Pro, Moto G Stylus, Moto G9, Moto G9 Play, Moto G9 Plus, Moto G9 Power, Moto G8, Moto G8 Power, and Lenovo K12 Note.

The company took to its blog to announce the list of Motorola phones receiving the Android 11 update. It ideally offers two upgrades on its flagship handsets and just one upgrade on the rest of the portfolio. The Motorola One Vision is mentioned in the list as it is part of the Android One program, and, therefore, eligible for the second big software upgrade. The Motorola Edge+ is also a part of the update as is Motorola Razr 5G. This will be Motorola Razr 2019's second and final OS upgrade.

In the case of Motorola One Action, Motorola notes that units in US and Canada will not receive the update as they were not a part of the Android One programme.

“Motorola One Action launched on the Android One platform only in Latin America and Europe, excluding Russia and received OS upgrades to Android 10 and will receive Android 11. Motorola One Actions sold in the United States and Canada are not part of the Android One Platform and will not receive Android 11,” Motorola said in the blog.

Motorola has not offered exact timelines on when each phone will receive the update but expect these updates to be spread across 2021. The Android 11 update will bring popular chat bubbles across multiple messaging apps, priority conversations on the lock screen, improved media controls, better controls for connected devices, and better privacy controls like one-time app permissions and more.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Android 11, Motorola Edge Plus, Motorola Razr 2019, Motorola Razr 5g, Motorola One Vision, Motorola One Action
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
DigiBoxx, an Indian Cloud Storage Service With Affordable Pricing, Launched by NITI Aayog

Related Stories

Motorola Reveals Which 23 Phones Will Receive Android 11 Update: Full List
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart's Last Big Sale of the Year Ends Tonight: Best Deals
  2. Mi 11 Launch Set for December 28, Xiaomi Reveals
  3. Indian TikTok Spinoff Josh Gets $100 Million Funding Led by Google, Microsoft
  4. Redmi 8 Getting MIUI 12 Update, Users Report
  5. BSNL Bharat Fiber FTTH Broadband Plans Revised With Faster Speeds
  6. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Goes Live: Best Offers
  7. Huawei Smart Screen S, S Pro 4K TVs With Full-HD Camera Launched
  8. Jupiter, Saturn Align Tonight in a Once in Centuries Display: How to Watch
  9. Redmi 9 Power to Go on Sale Today for the First Time in India
  10. Redmi 9 Power Review
#Latest Stories
  1. MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC-Powered 5G Smartphones India Debut in Early 2021, Says Company
  2. Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ Gets Highest DxOMark Smartphone Camera Rankings
  3. Motorola Reveals Which 23 Phones Will Receive Android 11 Update: Full List
  4. DigiBoxx, an Indian Cloud Storage Service With Affordable Pricing, Launched by NITI Aayog
  5. Josh, Indian Short Video-Sharing App like TikTok, Gets Google, Microsoft Backing in $100 Million Funding
  6. Tecno Spark 6 Go With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Mi 10i Launch Expected on January 5 as Xiaomi Sends Invites for 108-Megapixel Camera Smartphone
  8. Realme ‘Race’ to Be a Part of a New Smartphone Series Launching in 2021, Reveals Company’s Executive
  9. Huawei Smart Screen S, Smart Screen S Pro TV Models With Full-HD Camera, 4K Resolution Launched
  10. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Price Leaks, May Be Pricier Than Galaxy Buds Live
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com