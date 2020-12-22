Motorola has announced the list of phones that are receiving the latest Android 11 update. The list includes 23 phones that are slated to get the big OS update in the coming months. It includes the Motorola Razr 5G, Motorola Razr 2019, Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+, Motorola One 5G, Motorola One Action, Motorola One Fusion, Motorola One Fusion+, Motorola One Hyper, Motorola One Vision, Moto G 5G, Moto G 5G Plus, Moto G Fast, Moto G Power, Moto G Pro, Moto G Stylus, Moto G9, Moto G9 Play, Moto G9 Plus, Moto G9 Power, Moto G8, Moto G8 Power, and Lenovo K12 Note.

The company took to its blog to announce the list of Motorola phones receiving the Android 11 update. It ideally offers two upgrades on its flagship handsets and just one upgrade on the rest of the portfolio. The Motorola One Vision is mentioned in the list as it is part of the Android One program, and, therefore, eligible for the second big software upgrade. The Motorola Edge+ is also a part of the update as is Motorola Razr 5G. This will be Motorola Razr 2019's second and final OS upgrade.

In the case of Motorola One Action, Motorola notes that units in US and Canada will not receive the update as they were not a part of the Android One programme.

“Motorola One Action launched on the Android One platform only in Latin America and Europe, excluding Russia and received OS upgrades to Android 10 and will receive Android 11. Motorola One Actions sold in the United States and Canada are not part of the Android One Platform and will not receive Android 11,” Motorola said in the blog.

Motorola has not offered exact timelines on when each phone will receive the update but expect these updates to be spread across 2021. The Android 11 update will bring popular chat bubbles across multiple messaging apps, priority conversations on the lock screen, improved media controls, better controls for connected devices, and better privacy controls like one-time app permissions and more.

