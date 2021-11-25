Motorola is tipped to be the first manufacturer to deploy Samsung's 200-megapixel camera sensor on its smartphone. The model with the distinct camera sensor may debut as early as the first half of 2022. Samsung unveiled its 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP1 sensor in September. It uses a new pixel-binning technology that helps deliver a maximum image resolution of 200 megapixels. Alongside Motorola, Xiaomi is in the race of bringing its 200-megapixel phone next year. Samsung, on the other hand, may come with its in-house model carrying a 200-megapixel camera in 2023.

A tipster who goes by the pseudonym Ice Universe on Twitter has claimed that Motorola will bring its 200-megapixel camera phone first. It will be followed by Xiaomi that is tipped to launch its new smartphone with a 200-megapixel camera in the second half of next year. Further, the tipster claimed that Samsung has plans to launch its 200-megapixel camera phone in 2023 — after Motorola and Xiaomi.

Motorola and other manufacturers are yet to confirm their plans, though a tipster in China has corroborated the details shared on Twitter and suggested a Motorola phone as the first to come with Samsung's 200-megapixel camera.

The 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor comes with a pixel size of 0.64-micron pixels. It is also equipped with the proprietary Chameleon Cell technology that uses a two-by-two, four-by-four, or full pixel layout — depending on the environment — to let users capture images between 12.5- and 200-megapixel resolutions.

In addition to the 200-megapixel camera phone, Motorola is said to be working on the Moto Edge X that could feature a 60-megapixel OmniVision OV60A 0.61μm selfie camera sensor. The Moto Edge X is also claimed to have a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50A 1/1.55-inch primary camera at the back.

The launch of the Moto Edge X was recently confirmed by a Lenovo Mobile Business Group General Manager. The phone also purportedly appeared on some TENAA listings last week.