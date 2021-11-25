Technology News
loading
  Motorola Tipped to Launch 200 Megapixel Samsung Sensor Camera Phone Next Year, Followed by Xiaomi

Motorola Tipped to Launch 200-Megapixel Samsung Sensor Camera Phone Next Year, Followed by Xiaomi

Xiaomi is tipped to launch its first 200-megapixel camera phone in the second half of 2022, while Samsung is said to bring its own offering in 2023.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 November 2021 12:16 IST
Motorola Tipped to Launch 200-Megapixel Samsung Sensor Camera Phone Next Year, Followed by Xiaomi

Photo Credit: Pexels/ John Tekeridis

Motorola is said to be working on the Moto Edge X — alongside its 200-megapixel camera phone

Highlights
  • Motorola is said to deploy Samsung’s 200-megapixel camera first
  • The camera sensor was launched in September
  • Moto Edge X is tipped to have a 60-megapixel selfie camera

Motorola is tipped to be the first manufacturer to deploy Samsung's 200-megapixel camera sensor on its smartphone. The model with the distinct camera sensor may debut as early as the first half of 2022. Samsung unveiled its 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP1 sensor in September. It uses a new pixel-binning technology that helps deliver a maximum image resolution of 200 megapixels. Alongside Motorola, Xiaomi is in the race of bringing its 200-megapixel phone next year. Samsung, on the other hand, may come with its in-house model carrying a 200-megapixel camera in 2023.

A tipster who goes by the pseudonym Ice Universe on Twitter has claimed that Motorola will bring its 200-megapixel camera phone first. It will be followed by Xiaomi that is tipped to launch its new smartphone with a 200-megapixel camera in the second half of next year. Further, the tipster claimed that Samsung has plans to launch its 200-megapixel camera phone in 2023 — after Motorola and Xiaomi.

Motorola and other manufacturers are yet to confirm their plans, though a tipster in China has corroborated the details shared on Twitter and suggested a Motorola phone as the first to come with Samsung's 200-megapixel camera.

The 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor comes with a pixel size of 0.64-micron pixels. It is also equipped with the proprietary Chameleon Cell technology that uses a two-by-two, four-by-four, or full pixel layout — depending on the environment — to let users capture images between 12.5- and 200-megapixel resolutions.

In addition to the 200-megapixel camera phone, Motorola is said to be working on the Moto Edge X that could feature a 60-megapixel OmniVision OV60A 0.61μm selfie camera sensor. The Moto Edge X is also claimed to have a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50A 1/1.55-inch primary camera at the back.

The launch of the Moto Edge X was recently confirmed by a Lenovo Mobile Business Group General Manager. The phone also purportedly appeared on some TENAA listings last week.

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: 200 Megapixel Phone, Motorola, Samsung ISOCELL HP1, ISOCELL HP1, Samsung, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Former Apple Worker Inspires Washington State Measure Seeking to Curb NDAs
Motorola Tipped to Launch 200-Megapixel Samsung Sensor Camera Phone Next Year, Followed by Xiaomi
Read in: हिंदी
