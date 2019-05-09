Motorola is inching closer to launching a new phone in the Moto Z series - the Moto Z4 - and it has reportedly been granted US FCC certification. The phone has popped up in leaks multiple times in the past few months with non-flagship hardware. New details about the Moto Z4 have now surfaced online, and they tip a mid-range Snapdragon 675 SoC powering the phone, alongside a 48-megapixel rear camera. The Moto Z4, which reportedly goes by the internal codename ‘foles', is tipped to be compatible with Moto Mods - like previous Moto Z-series offerings.

Despite what the name suggests, the Moto Z4 appears to be a mid-range phone and not a flagship, at least that's what previous leaks about its specifications make us believe. While we are yet to come across a launch date, the Moto Z4's alleged visit to the US FCC with model name T56X62 is an indication that its launch is on the horizon. The Moto Z4's FCC listing was first spotted by XDA Developers.

The report adds that the Moto Z4 will be powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The phone will be offered in two storage variants - 64GB (Samsung KLUCG4J1ED or SK Hynix H28U73401AMR chip) and 128GB (Samsung KLUDG8V1EE chip) UFS 2.1 storage, but there is no word if the same can be expanded via a microSD card.

The phone is tipped to pack a 3,600mAh battery and its retail package will reportedly come with an 18W charger, however, there is no word on support for wireless charging. In the imaging department, the Moto Z4 is tipped to sport a 48-megapixel rear camera (S5KGM1SP from Q Technology) that will employ pixel binning to take shots at 12-megapixel resolution. The phone will is rumoured to pack a 25-megapixel (Samsung S5K2X5) front camera, but there is no word on details such as aperture and field of view.

On the front, the Moto Z4 is expected to sport a 6.39-inch full-HD+ panel, but there is no word if the display will opt for the hole-punch display design or if it will have a notch. As per a recent leak, the Moto Z4 will go for a notch design after all. The upcoming Motorola phone will reportedly feature an in-display fingerprint sensor from Goodix. The phone might also offer support for a wide range of Moto Mods and will run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

The Moto Z4 might be launched in variants with NFC, dual-SIM, and single-SIM support, but their availability will vary depending upon the market. The upcoming Motorola offering will reportedly be launched in the US and will also make its way to other markets like Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and Latin America.