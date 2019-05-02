Technology News

Moto Z4 Leaked Render Tips 3.5mm Audio Jack, USB-Type C Port, Moto Mods Support

Moto Z4 is expected to succeed the company’s Moto Z3 smartphone.

By | Updated: 2 May 2019 12:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Moto Z4 Leaked Render Tips 3.5mm Audio Jack, USB-Type C Port, Moto Mods Support

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Motorola Moto Z4 will reportedly be powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC

Highlights
  • Moto Z4 is said to be featuring a 6.4-inch OLED screen
  • The upcoming Motorola phone will run on Android 9 Pie
  • Moto Z4 will also sport a waterdrop-style notch

Moto Z4 seems to be inching closer to its official launch and ahead of its debut the phone has purportedly popped up in a new leaked render. The render, which shows the phone from all sides, has revealed the presence of a 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. It also confirms the support for Moto Mods and the waterdrop-style notch, both of which were last seen in another leaked render of the phone. There is still no word on the exact launch date of the smartphone, however considering that Moto Z3 is now over eight-months-old, the market is primed for its successor from the Lenovo-owned company.

Shared on Twitter by prolific tipster Evan Blass, the alleged render of the Moto Z4 shows the smartphone's black colour variant. The render gives us a look at the device from all sides, revealing the company is keeping the basic design of the Moto Z4 same as the Moto Z3, except the ultra-thin bezels and a waterdrop-style notch. As we mentioned earlier, the support for Moto Mods is also present.

moto z4 evan blass top Moto Z4

Moto Z4 is also seen with a camera bump in the leaked render
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

As per a previous leak, the Motorola Moto Z4 will feature a 6.4-inch full-HD OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone will reportedly be powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC, with support for Motorola's 5G mods. Additionally, the Moto Z4 is rumoured to have 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage. It is, however, unclear whether there will be a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

On the imaging front, the Moto Z4 is said to pack a single 48-megapixel sensor at the back that could use a Quad Pixel technology to deliver a 12-megapixel image. A 25-megapixel selfie camera is rumoured to be present on the front.

In other specifications, the phone will run on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with preloaded features such as Google's Digital Wellbeing and Google Lens. Additionally, it could have Motorola's proprietary Moto Display, Moto Actions, and Moto Experience.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto Z4, Moto Mods, Moto Z4 specifications
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple Trade-Ins and Discounts Spark iPhone Revival
Moto Z4 Leaked Render Tips 3.5mm Audio Jack, USB-Type C Port, Moto Mods Support
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale: Best Deals Available Right Now
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  3. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Get New Features in Open Beta
  4. OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, Warp Charge 30 Car Charger May Be Coming Soon
  5. Stuffcool Stuffbuds Truly Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  6. Here Are 8 New Photos From Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 4
  7. Redmi Snapdragon 855 Phone Won’t Be Called Redmi X, GM Confirms
  8. Amazon Reportedly Installed 'Bulletproof Panels' to Protect CEO Jeff Bezos
  9. Avengers: Endgame Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  10. Realme X Leak Tips Snapdragon 730 SoC, VOOC 3.0 Support
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.