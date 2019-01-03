NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto Z4 Play Render Leak Tips Waterdrop Notch, Moto Mods Support

03 January 2019
Moto Z4 Play Render Leak Tips Waterdrop Notch, Moto Mods Support

Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ CompareRaja

Moto Z4 Play will also come with Moto Mods support

  • Moto Z4 Play renders suggest a single rear camera setup
  • It sports a 6.2-inch display with waterdrop-shaped notch
  • Moto Z4 Play also has Moto Mods connecting pins at the back

Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the Moto Z3 Play in June last year, and now that we've entered 2019, the successor has begun to leak. The Moto Z4 Play has leaked in 360-degree renders giving us a look at the upcoming smartphone from all sides. The successor is seen sporting a waterdrop-shaped notch, a ring-shaped single camera setup at the back, a rear fingerprint sensor, and the connecting pins for the Moto Mods also make a return at the bottom end of the back panel.

Tipster OnLeaks, in partnership with CompareRaja, has leaked these renders online, and they show the Moto Z4 Play from all angles. The smartphone up front is seen to be bezel-less from all sides with a small waterdrop-shaped notch on top. At the back, the smartphone is seen sporting a single camera setup sitting behind circular frame. The Motorola batwing logo sits beneath it, presumably doubling up as a fingerprint sensor as well. At the bottom end, the connecting pins for the Moto Mods can be seen.

This indicates that Motorola isn't giving up on the Mods yet. This year, Motorola barely launched any Moto Mods, in fact only one - the Moto stereo speaker. The Moto Z4 Play renders suggest that maybe new Mods will arrive this year. The company is expected to make 5G Moto Mods as well, and we hope to see these sometime later this year.


In any case, the volume and power buttons reside on the right edge of the Moto Z4 Play. The smartphone is seen to sport a USB Type-C port on the bottom edge, and a 3.5mm audio jack as well. The speaker grille is seen sitting on the top edge of the smartphone.

There's little that we know of the specifications of the Moto Z4 Play as of yet, but the report states that the Moto Z4 Play sports a 6.2-inch display, and measures at 158x75x7.25mm (9.4mm including the rear camera bump).

Moto Z4 Play Render Leak Tips Waterdrop Notch, Moto Mods Support
