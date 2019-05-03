Technology News

Moto Z4, Moto Z4 Force Price and Specifications Leaked; 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Tipped

Moto Z4 and Moto Z4 Force both are tipped to sport in-display fingerprint sensors.

By | Updated: 3 May 2019 18:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Moto Z4, Moto Z4 Force Price and Specifications Leaked; 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Tipped

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Moto Z4 in a leaked render shown from all angles

Highlights
  • Moto Z4 and Moto Z4 Force leaked online
  • Key specifications detailed and prices tipped
  • No official word on release and availability

Motorola's (yet to be announced) newest flagships, the Moto Z4 and the Moto Z4 Force, have been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. And while there is no information regarding the release date yet, the phones have leaked over the Internet revealing the handsets from all sides. Additionally, along with the key specifications of both the smartphones, the tipster who goes by the Twitter handle @HeyAndri has also mentioned the prices of the flagship smartphones.

According to the tipster, the Moto Z4 will be sporting a 6.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC processor along with 6GB RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The battery capacity is set at 3,632mAh. As seen in the render, there's a single 48-megapixel rear 'Smart AI' camera with f/1.6 aperture and a 24.8-megapixel camera with f/1.9 aperture for selfie needs. The Moto Z4 will come with support for Moto Mods and as for the pricing; it will be set at $399 (roughly Rs. 27,640).

Now coming over to the Moto Z4 Force. The leak suggests that this one will look the same as the regular Moto Z4 on the outside as the changes are mostly made on the inside. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor alongside 8GB RAM and 128GB of in-built storage. There's an in-display fingerprint sensor on this one as well. The battery is actually smaller than the Moto Z4 at just 3,230mAh. But the Moto Z4 Force makes up for the lost ground in the camera department over its regular sibling. There's a triple rear camera set up at the back that comprises of a 48-megapixel f/1.6 aperture primary lens along with a 13-megapixel f/1.8 aperture secondary lens paired with an 8-megapixel f/2.0 aperture telephone lens. The selfie shooter remains the same just like the Moto Z4. The Moto Z4 Force will be priced at $650 (roughly Rs. 45,030).

Just last month we had reported about the key specifications of the Moto Z4. And here we are today, with more details on not just the Moto Z4 but the Moto Z4 Force as well. Lastly, as we mentioned earlier that despite the leaks there's still no official word from Motorola on the release and availability of both the smartphones.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Moto Z4, Moto Z4 Force, Moto Mods
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
Tata Sky Android App Updated With Personalised Content Recommendations, Multiple Profile Support
Will India Have 100 Internet Unicorns by 2025? What Industry Stalwarts Say
Moto Z4, Moto Z4 Force Price and Specifications Leaked; 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  4. Ola Partners SBI to Launch Credit Card With Up to 20 Percent Cashback
  5. OnePlus 7 Pro's Zen Mode Is Coming to OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T: Report
  6. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  7. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  8. PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 Update Brings Season 7, New Royale Pass, and More
  9. Tata Sky Brings Digital Content Service Bundled With Amazon Fire TV Stick
  10. PUBG Mobile Season 7 Leak Tips More Royale Pass Details
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.