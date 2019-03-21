Moto Z4 Leaked Render Reveal Waterdrop Notch, Moto Mods Support

The Z series from Motorola is pretty much the only smartphone series to have stuck with the modular concept that looked appealing a couple of years ago. While most other manufacturers have moved away from modular smartphones, it looks like Motorola is still at it. It had recently showcased a Moto Mod while launching its flagship Moto Z3 which enabled 5G connectivity on the smartphone. Now it seems like Motorola is working on a successor to this very smartphone mostly likely to be called the Moto Z4.

Motorola seems to have been working on this phone for quite some time now but leaked renders now give us a glimpse of how the upcoming device could look like. Leaked renders posted by 91Mobiles of the alleged Moto Z4 reveal a design which is similar to the Moto Z3. The new smartphone seems to have an edge-to-edge display with a waterdrop style notch at the top of the display which houses the selfie camera. This waterdrop notch on the Moto Z4 is a smaller compared to the one on the Moto G7 which is expected to launch in India soon.

The leaked render of the alleged Moto Z4 suggests that the phone will have a single 48-megapixel shooter rumoured to be a Sony sensor. Like most other Moto Z series smartphone, this too features a 16-pin pogo connector at the back which can be used with Moto Mods. The smartphone design looks dated now but looks like Motorola had to stick with this to ensure compatibility with older Moto Mods.

A fingerprint scanner isn't visible on the back of the device, so it is possible that the device features an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Moto Z4 is expected to be powered by the top of the line Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. It could also be compatible with the 5G Moto Mod Motorola launched alongside the Moto Z3 offering 5G support.

The Moto Z4 could ship with Android 9 Pie out of the box with a few of Motorola's customisations on top. It will feature a USB Type-C port and is expected to retain the 3.5mm headphone socket.

We had seen leaked renders of the alleged Moto Z4 Play in the past but 91Mobiles now claims that Motorola has no plans of introducing a Play model in the Z series lineup this year.