Moto Z3 Play With Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench

Lenovo brand Moto has sent out invites for an event in Brazil on June 6, and the Moto Z3 Play is largely expected. The smartphone has seen numerous leaks, and now the Moto Z3 Play has been spotted on Geekbench as well. The listing tips key Moto Z3 Play specifications, such as running Android 8.1 Oreo and being powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC.

The Geekbench listing claims that the Moto Z3 Play achieves a single core score of 1,299 and a multi-core score of 4,851. The Snapdragon 660 SoC is paired with 4GB of RAM. This refutes previous leaks of a possible Snapdragon 636 processor. As mentioned, the smartphone will run on Android 8.1 Oreo, but support for Android P should also be expected once Google begins commercial rollout.

Leaked press renders suggest that the Moto Z3 Play will have thin bezels, an 18:9 display (however there will be no notch), and dual rear camera setup that is claimed to include two 12-megapixel image sensors. The smartphone appears to have moved the front-facing fingerprint sensor, which was embedded on the home button of the Moto Z2 Play, to the power/ lock button. Moto Mods support is included, and renders show the Pogo pin connector at the back. The overall design of the new Moto Z model looks quite similar to the Moto Z2 Play.

Leaked specifications include a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) AMOLED display. As mentioned, the Moto Z3 Play is also tipped to be powered by the 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB as well as 64GB onboard storage options. The handset is reported to have an 8-megapixel front camera.

It is rumoured that the handset will come with a 3200mAh battery - supporting Motorola's TurboPower charger - and include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, and NFC support. It is also expected that the new Moto Z Play will offer facial recognition and support live photos in the form of Cinemagraphs.