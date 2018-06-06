Moto Z3 Play Mentioned in Moto Voice Update Ahead of Launch

Motorola is expected to launch the Moto Z3 Play today, and even if that doesn't turn out to be true, the launch is probably not far off now. You can tell because some the upcoming smartphone just showed up in a changelog for the Moto Voice app. The app now includes support for new features on the Moto Z3 Play. The changelog mentions some new features for the app, alongside the Moto Z3 Play name. Interestingly, the smartphone is expected to be launched by Motorola today. The Lenovo-owned smartphone manufacturer has a June 6 event scheduled, but so far, there is no confirmation that the Moto Z3 Play will get unveiled.

There have been several leaks and rumours about the mid-range Moto Z3 Play floating on the internet for quite some time now. The latest smartphone from the company is expected to arrive on the heels of the launch of Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play in India. First spotted by Android Police, the Moto Voice update includes some new features such as handling calls and messages through select apps, the ability to call an Uber, and much more. However, the highlight of the changelog is support for the Moto Z3 Play.

As per the rundown of the new features, the latest version of Moto Voice comes with, "Calls and Messaging (Android Messages, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp), Uber, Flights, and Games (for US, Canadian, UK, Indian, and Australian English), Moto Insta-Share Projector voice control, Support for over 70 apps, Natural language support for phone settings and a vast cloud knowledge base, Bug fixes, and Support for features on moto Z3 play, G6, and G6 Plus devices."

Interestingly, the Moto G6 was released only one day after it was mentioned in a Moto Voice changelog. This essentially means that Motorola's event in Brazil on today (June 6), could indeed be for the launch of the Moto Z3 Play.