Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto Z3 Play Mentioned in Moto Voice Update Ahead of Launch

 
, 06 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Moto Z3 Play Mentioned in Moto Voice Update Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: AndroidHeadlines

Highlights

  • Moto Z3 Play has shown up in the changelog for the Moto Voice app
  • Moto Voice update includes some new features
  • Moto G6 was launched one day after it was spotted in the changelog

Motorola is expected to launch the Moto Z3 Play today, and even if that doesn't turn out to be true, the launch is probably not far off now. You can tell because some the upcoming smartphone just showed up in a changelog for the Moto Voice app. The app now includes support for new features on the Moto Z3 Play. The changelog mentions some new features for the app, alongside the Moto Z3 Play name. Interestingly, the smartphone is expected to be launched by Motorola today. The Lenovo-owned smartphone manufacturer has a June 6 event scheduled, but so far, there is no confirmation that the Moto Z3 Play will get unveiled.

There have been several leaks and rumours about the mid-range Moto Z3 Play floating on the internet for quite some time now. The latest smartphone from the company is expected to arrive on the heels of the launch of Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play in India. First spotted by Android Police, the Moto Voice update includes some new features such as handling calls and messages through select apps, the ability to call an Uber, and much more. However, the highlight of the changelog is support for the Moto Z3 Play.

As per the rundown of the new features, the latest version of Moto Voice comes with, "Calls and Messaging (Android Messages, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp), Uber, Flights, and Games (for US, Canadian, UK, Indian, and Australian English), Moto Insta-Share Projector voice control, Support for over 70 apps, Natural language support for phone settings and a vast cloud knowledge base, Bug fixes, and Support for features on moto Z3 play, G6, and G6 Plus devices."

Interestingly, the Moto G6 was released only one day after it was mentioned in a Moto Voice changelog. This essentially means that Motorola's event in Brazil on today (June 6), could indeed be for the launch of the Moto Z3 Play.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Lenovo
Hitman 2 Leaked Before Official Reveal
Moto Z3 Play Mentioned in Moto Voice Update Ahead of Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 6
TRENDING
  1. Lenovo Z5 With Snapdragon 636, Vertical Dual Camera Setup Launched
  2. Moto G6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
  3. Jio 4G Download Speeds Continue to Dip in April 2018, TRAI Data Shows
  4. Redmi 6 Series Launch Date Is June 12, Xiaomi Confirms on Weibo
  5. BSNL Monthly Broadband 20Mbps Plans Launched at Rs. 99
  6. Amazon India Celebrates Fifth Anniversary by Offering Cashback
  7. Airtel Upgrades Rs. 399 Recharge to Offer 2.4GB Data a Day
  8. Moto G6 Review
  9. Moto Z3 Play Launch Expected Today
  10. HTC Desire 12, Desire 12+ With 18:9 Displays Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.