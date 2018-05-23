The anticipated Moto Z3 Play leaks have picked up pace, and the successor of the Moto Z2 Play seems to have a thin-bezel display and a dual rear camera setup. Now, a fresh leak sheds more light on specification and software details, while also listing all the Moto Mods bundles that may be launched alongside. According to the fresh leak, the Moto Z3 Play will support Moto Mods, may be powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC, have a dual camera setup, support face unlock, and pack a 3000mAh battery.

An internal document from Lenovo has reportedly been obtained by XDA-Developers, and it details hardware and key features of the Moto Z3 Play. The smartphone is expected to sport a 6-inch 18:9 full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass protection. It is expected to sport an aluminium body, and the document calls the Moto Z3 Play as "one of thinnest premium smartphones in the market." It is powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. Inbuilt storage options include 32GB and 64GB, and a microSD card slot for expansion will be available.

As for optics, the document claims that the Moto Z3 Play will have a dual camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel low-light sensor, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera will also be included. Live photos are also coming to the Moto Z3 Play, and Motorola is calling it Cinemagraphs. Portrait mode will be made available on the front and back of the smartphone. The listing claims that the new Spot Colour feature lets you pick one part of the photo and let it be coloured, while turning the rest into black and white. Cutout mode will let you snap an object from a photo and change the background to your preference. The camera will also be able to scan text from a document or even business cards and copy it or export it to a file. Finally, there will also be a manual mode for more control over focal length, ISO, exposure, white balance, and even shutter speed.

The Moto Z3 Play is expected to pack a 3000mAh battery, and support for Moto Mods will be available, in case you need to increase battery life. The inbuilt document also reveals that the company is adding Moto Experiences, Moto Voice, navigation gestures, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and the introduction of face unlock as well. The document claims that Moto Z3 Play will also have TurboPower (fast charging), which claims to offer a half a day's worth of power in half an hour. Two future Android OS updates will be rolled out for Moto Z3 Play users as well, the document reveals.

Moto Mods support, as mentioned, will be available with the Moto Z3 Play. Some bundles mentioned in the document include Moto Z "Power" Edition: Bundled Battery Moto Mod, Moto Z "Style" Edition: Bundled Style Shell, Moto Z "Gamepad" Edition: Bundled Gamepad Mod, and Moto Z "Projection" Edition: Bundled 70-inch Projector Mod.

Design wise, the Moto Z3 Play is tipped to have a glass panel, thinner bezels, and a circular camera shaped protruding ring at the back. The connecting rings are situated at the back on the bottom edge, just as it was on the predecessor.