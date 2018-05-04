Moto Z3 Play has been subjected to several leaks for quite some time now, and the smartphone's design is similar to most handsets in Motorola's Z-series that come with Moto Mods support. Last week, a press render showcasing the design of the anticipated smartphone had emerged online. However, a new leak has revealed alleged images of a fully built Moto Z3 Play. As per the new images, the handset looks similar to that of the render.

Shared by ITHome, the leaked images of an alleged Moto Z3 Play unit showcase a raised portion at the back suggesting a dual rear camera setup on the handset. It also features pogo pins that are used to accommodate the Moto Mods. Interestingly, the fingerprint scanner appears to be missing from both the front and the back. It indicates that the sensor could be positioned at the side, around the power button. This feature was revealed in a previous leak as well.

One of the images in the leak shows the Motorola's model number is XT1929. A smartphone with the same model number was spotted in an earlier leak as well. Additionally, the new images also reveal that the smartphone will come with Android 8.1.0 out-of-the-box along with the May security patch. Also, the report reveals that the smartphone is expected to be launched in June this year.

Coming to other specifications, the report reconfirms most of the details of the Moto Z3 Play that were already revealed in previous leaks. The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 636 processor, coupled with either 4GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage, or 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. It could be fuelled by a 3000mAh battery.