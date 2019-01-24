While iOS devices that are compatible with the latest version of the mobile operating system from Apple get their software updates soon after release, it is a different story on the Android platform. Although the Google Pixel devices get their software updates soon after roll out of the newest version, other manufacturers usually take their time to get their updates ready. The latest in this list is Motorola, which has rolled out the Android 9.0 Pie update to two of its phone this week - the Moto G6 Plus and Moto Z3 - as per user reports. The rollout comes over five months after Google had unveiled the Android Pie.

The software update for the Moto G6 Plus was first detailed in a post on Reddit for a device in Brazil, and spotted by GSMArena. Apart from this, Motorola has also put up the release notes of the update for the Moto Z3 on its official site. For the mid-range Moto G6 Plus, the update to Android 9.0 Pie also brings the December Android security patch. For the Moto Z3, the update brings the January security patch, as well as support for 5G mobile connectivity through the 5G Moto Mod. Notably, it's uncertain as usual if this is just a 'soak test' by Motorola - the company's term for a limited rollout to iron out bugs, but a wider rollout can be expected soon regardless.

It's worth mentioning here that the 5G Moto Mod is not on sale yet, and 5G connectivity itself is extremely limited at this stage. However, rolling out software-based support ensures that when the network is more widely available and the Moto Mod itself is put on sale, Moto Z3 users will immediately be able to make use of the functionality.

For the time being, we don't have word on whether or not the software update is being delivered for Moto G6 Plus users in India - we've reached out to Motorola for comment on the availability, and will update this space when we hear back. The smartphone is available for Rs. 16,399 for the 6GB RAM / 64GB storage variant, and was launched running Android 8.0 Oreo. As per the change log on the Motorola site, the Moto Z3 brings various additional changes and improvements, including Android Pie-specific features such as adaptive battery, new navigation style and more. Motorola, in November, updated its Moto X4 and Android One-based Motorola One Power to the latest version of Android.