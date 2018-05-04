Moto Z2 Play, the smartphone with modular Moto Mods that was launched in India last year, has reportedly started to receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update. The latest Android OS is rolling out via a FOTA (firmware-over-the-air) update in the country. Though there has been no official confirmation about the rollout from Motorola, several users on Twitter reported having received the latest update.

The Moto Z2 Play was launched with Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and as per a Techdroider report citing users, the smartphone is getting the Android 8.0 Oreo version OPS27.76-12-25 in India as well as Brazil. Additionally, a Twitter user has revealed that the OTA update file size is 1190MB and it comes with April security patch as well. Several other Twitter users in India have shared the screenshots of the changelog. However, the changelog does not showcase too many changes and improvements.

Meanwhile, the Android Oreo update brings Background limits, Autofill, Smart text selection, and Picture-in-Picture mode. Similarly, the new update comes with Android Instant App support and fully redesigned emoji set, adaptive icons, and easier installation for unknown apps. Since it is an OTA update, it will be rolled out in batches. You can go to Settings > About Phone > Software Updates to check for the latest update, whenever it is available.

To recall the specifications, the Moto Z2 Play sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM. The Moto Z2 Play sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with a 1.4-micron pixel sensor, an aperture of f/1.7, a colour correlated temperature (CCT) dual-LED flash, as well as laser and dual autofocus lens (laser autofocus with an expanded range up to 5 metres and 3 million dual autofocus pixels). At the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture, wide-angle lens, and a dual-LED CCT flash.

The 64GB of inbuilt storage on board the Moto Z2 Play is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). The smartphone packs a 3000mAh battery. The Moto Z2 Play connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C (3.1), a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, FM radio, and GPS/ A-GPS. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. It weighs 145 grams, and measures 156.2x76.2x5.99mm.