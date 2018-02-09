Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto Z2 Force to Launch in India on February 15 With Moto TurboPower Pack Mod

 
09 February 2018
Highlights

Highlights

  • Moto Z2 Force is launching in India on February 15
  • Motorola has sent out invites to reveal the new launch
  • The Moto TurboPower Pack Mod will accompany the new phone

Moto Z2 Force is set to launch in India on February 15. Lenovo-owned Motorola on Friday sent out invites for the launch event of the Moto Z2 Force model. The formal invitation confirms that the company is launching the new smartphone, bundled with Moto TurboPower Pack Mod that debuted in the country in last December carrying a price tag of Rs. 5,999. The Moto Z2 Force was unveiled in July last year and went on sale in the US through various carriers in August. It comes with a starting price of $799 (approximately Rs. 51,460).

Motorola hasn't announced any details about the price and availability of the Moto Z2 Force in India. However, the invite that has been rolled out to the media reveals that the company is hosting the launch event live on YouTube at 12 noon on February 15. Based on the invite, it's possible that the Moto TurboPower Pack Mod will be bundled with the smartphone, since it's already been launched in the country. The Moto TurboPower Pack Mod includes a 3500mAh battery and supports 15W output to offer fast charging. The Mod is claimed to deliver up to seven hours of battery life within 15 minutes of charge.

Moto Z2 Force specifications

The Moto Z2 Force is designed with a 7000 series aluminium build that has a unibody design. There is also a water-repellent nano-coating, and the back of the smartphone comes with pogo pin connectors to establish connectivity with different Moto Mods.

Based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, the Moto Z2 Force features a 5.5-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) ShatterShield POLED display. The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. Further, there is a dual camera setup on the rear side with two 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 image sensors. While one of the two sensors captures RGB images, the other one is a monochrome sensor. Both have f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, laser autofocus, and a CCT dual-LED flash. Also, a 5-megapixel camera sensor is available on the front with an f/2.2 aperture, 85-degree wide angle lens, and an LED flash.

The smartphone has 64GB and 128GB storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). In terms of connectivity, there is 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The handset packs a 2730mAh battery that supports a 15W TurboPower charger. Besides, it measures 155.8x76x 6.1mm and weighs 143 grams.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.


 
 

