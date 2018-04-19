Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto Z Play Android 8.0 Oreo Update Now Rolling Out in India: Reports

 
, 19 April 2018
Moto Z Play Android 8.0 Oreo Update Now Rolling Out in India: Reports

Highlights

  • Android Oreo is reportedly rolling out on Moto Z Play in India
  • File size of the OTA download is around 1100MB
  • It brings the latest Android security patch

Lenovo-owned Motorola has been known as one the rare OEMS that is fairly prompt in updating its range of smartphones to the latest Android version. Moto Z Play, launched in India back in October 2016 with Android Marshmallow, has now started receiving the Android 8.0.0 Oreo update in India, users report. This is an OTA download with a file size of approximately 1100MB. The phone was last updated to Android 7.1.1 Nougat back in August last year.

As we mentioned, users from India are reporting the rollout of Android Oreo on Moto Z Play units. The update is said to include the latest April Android security patch and certain stability improvements. Apart from that, it brings several core Oreo features such as Picture-in-Picture (PiP), adaptive icons, Autofill, better notification channels, and smart text selection.

moto z play android oreo inline Moto Z Play Android Oreo

Photo Credit: Abhinash Sivan/ Twitter

 

Moto Z Play specifications

To briefly recap, the Moto Z Play sports a 5.5-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display, and is fuelled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. In terms of optics, the handset bears a 16-megapixel rear camera with laser autofocus, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, and a dual-LED flash. On the front, the smartphone sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera for selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the Moto Z Play include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C, and GPS/ A-GPS. There is a 3510mAh battery with TurboPower support. The bundled charger can help deliver 8 hours of battery life within 15 minutes of charge. Dimensions of the handset are 156.4x76.4x6.9mm and weight is 165 grams.

Comments

Motorola Moto Z Play

Motorola Moto Z Play

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy construction
  • Crisp display
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Compatible with Moto Mods
  • Bad
  • No Wi-Fi ac
  • Slightly unwieldy
Read detailed Motorola Moto Z Play review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3510mAh
Moto Z Play Android 8.0 Oreo Update Now Rolling Out in India: Reports
 
 

