Moto Z Android 8.0 Oreo Update Starts Rolling Out: Reports

 
, 23 March 2018
Moto Z Android 8.0 Oreo Update Starts Rolling Out: Reports

Highlights

  • Moto Z starts receiving Android Oreo update
  • Update currently available only in Brazil
  • Software version of the update is OPL27.76-51

Motorola appears to have finally started rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for its Moto Z smartphone. The latest Android update is said to be currently available only in Brazil but is expected to roll out in other regions soon. Users report the the start of the rollout on a Lenovo forum, and that US and European markets will have to wait for some time to get the update.

The Motorola Moto Z was launched in June 2016. It was then unveiled in India later in October running on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. The same year, the company rolled out the Android Nougat update for the smartphone.

However, Moto Z users can now expect to download the latest Android Oreo OS soon. As per a thread in a Lenovo site, the Android 8.0 update contains the March security patch and weighs in at around 1.4GB, as reported by The Android Soul. The update is available as an OTA but can also be manually downloaded on your smartphone. The update's software version is OPL27.76-51 and you can go to Settings > About Phone to check for the latest update, whenever it is available.

To recall, Moto Z sports a 5.50-inch display and is powered by 1.8GHz quad-core Snapdragon 820 SoC. It comes with 4GB of RAM and packs 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Motorola Moto Z packs a 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies. The handset is powered by a 2600mAh non-removable battery.

Meanwhile, the Android Oreo update brings Background limits, Autofill, Smart text selection, and Picture-in-Picture mode. Similarly, the new update comes with Android Instant App support and fully redesigned emoji set, adaptive icons, and easier installation for unknown apps.

Motorola Moto Z

Motorola Moto Z

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Well-conceived ecosystem of Moto Mods accessories
  • Great screen
  • Good specs and overall performance
  • Slim and lightweight
  • Bad
  • Hybrid SIM slot
  • Gets a bit hot when under stress
  • Fingerprint sensor placement causes confusion
  • Relatively expensive
Read detailed Motorola Moto Z review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.8GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2560 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2600mAh
Further reading: Android, Android 8.0, Android 8.0 Oreo, Android Oreo, Android update, Mobiles, Moto Z
Moto Z Android 8.0 Oreo Update Starts Rolling Out: Reports
 
 

