Moto X4, Moto Z2 Play, Moto E4 Plus Get Discounts in Flipkart Moto Days Sale

 
, 11 April 2018
Moto X4, Moto Z2 Play, Moto E4 Plus Get Discounts in Flipkart Moto Days Sale

Highlights

  • The Moto E4 Plus will be priced at Rs. 8,999 during the Moto Days sale
  • Moto Z2 Play is available at its lowest price, Rs. 19,999
  • Moto Days sale will run from April 12 to April 14

Motorola is offering discounts on three smartphones from the Moto lineup in India, on Flipkart. Under the Moto Days sale, smartphones including the Moto X4, Moto E4 Plus and the Moto Z2 Play will be offered at discounted prices. A maximum discount of Rs. 8,000 is applicable and the duration of the sale is from Thursday, April 12 to Saturday, April 14. The sale will start at 12:00AM on Wednesday.

The Moto E4 Plus 3GB RAM variant (Fine Gold and Iron Grey) will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 8,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 9,999. The Moto Z2 Play has been given a deep price cut of Rs. 8,000 and is available at a price of Rs. 19,999 during Moto Days sale on Flipkart. While all the variants of the Moto X4 (3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB RAM) models have been listed in the sale, the exact offer on them has not been revealed yet.

Additionally, all three smartphones will also eligible for extra exchange discount over and above your old phone's exchange value. Previously, these smartphones were available at a discounted price during a Moto Days sale in February this year. The Moto Z2 Play was, in the earlier sale, available at a price of Rs. 22,999; the current discounted pricing is the best one we have seen in the Indian market. The smartphones were also available with offers in a Moto Fest sale across all retail channels including Amazon, Flipkart, retail stores, and Moto Hubs.

To recall the specifications, the Moto E4 Plus sports a 5.5-inch HD display, a MediaTek MTK6737M SoC, and 3GB of RAM. The Moto X4 sports a 5.2-inch full-HD display, a Snapdragon 630 SoC, and 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB of RAM. And, finally, the Moto Z2 Play sports a 5.5-inch full-HD display, a Snapdragon 626 SoC, and 4GB RAM.

Comments

