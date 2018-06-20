Moto X4 Unlocked, Prime Variants Get Android 8.1 Oreo Update: Report

Lenovo launched the Moto X4 smartphone at IFA last year, with the Moto X4 Android One edition for Project Fi following in September. The Android One variant got the Android 8.1 Oreo update a while ago, and now the unlocked Moto X4 as well as the Amazon Prime Exclusive variants are getting the update. The Moto X4 Amazon Prime exclusive variant comes with a slew of preloaded Amazon apps on the device, and is a bit cheaper than the unlocked variant.

Droid Life reports that the update comes with a version number OPW28.2 for both variants. It includes bug fixes, improvements, Android 8.1 Oreo UI tweaks, and the May security patch as well. If you haven't received a notification, check for the update manually by heading into Settings>System>System updates. The rollout may be in phases so if it doesn't hit your phone immediately, it should arrive soon. Furthermore, ensure that you back up your phone data before you begin installing the update. We recommend that you upgrade under a strong data connection, and that your smartphone has a battery life of 50 percent or more.

Moto X4 price in India

The Moto X4 is expected to receive an Android P update as well, whenever it arrives. To recall, the Moto X4 was launched in India last November. In terms of pricing, the Moto X4 costs Rs. 20,999 for the 3GB RAM variant, while the 4GB RAM storage variant is priced at Rs. 22,999. The smartphone is available in Super Black and Sterling Blue colour variants.

Moto X4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto X4 was launched running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It sports a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LTPS IPS display, and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 630 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The Moto X4 has a 12-megapixel primary camera with a Dual Autofocus Pixel sensor, an f/2.0 aperture, and 1.4-micron pixels. The rear setup also consists of a 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view, an f/2.2 aperture, and 1.12-micron pixels. The Moto X4's front camera features 16-megapixel sensor with 1-micron pixels and an f/2.0 aperture, which the company says will help in low-light photography. Of course, the selfie flash also helps. Apart from a 4-megapixel adaptive low light mode, there is also a beautification mode.

As we mentioned, the Moto X4 is available in two inbuilt storage variants - 32GB or 64GB - both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, NFC, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The Moto X4 measures 148.35x73.4x7.99mm (9.45mm at camera bump) and weighs 163 grams. It is powered by a 3000mAh non-removable 'all-day' battery, which when coupled with a 15W TurboPower charger (bundled in the box) will provide up to 6 hours of power in 15 minutes of charge.