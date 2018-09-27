NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Moto X4 3GB RAM Variant Reportedly Gets a Price Cut in India, Now Available for Rs. 13,999

Moto X4 3GB RAM Variant Reportedly Gets a Price Cut in India, Now Available for Rs. 13,999

27 September 2018
Moto X4 3GB RAM Variant Reportedly Gets a Price Cut in India, Now Available for Rs. 13,999

A Mumbai- based retailer tips Moto X4 starting price to be Rs. 13,999

Highlights

  • Moto X4 was launched in November last year, starting price at Rs. 20,999
  • The 3GB RAM model's price has reportedly been dropped to Rs. 13,999
  • Flipkart and Amazon also lists the three variants in different prices

Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the Moto X4 in India last year in November, and made it available in 3GB RAM, 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM options eventually. A Mumbai-based retailer now tips that the Moto X4 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant's price has been dropped by as much as Rs. 7,000. Only the 3GB RAM variant has reportedly seen this price drop, according to the retailer, however, Flipkart lists both the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants at reduced price rates, but the price has been reduced by Rs. 5,000 only.

Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom reports that the Moto X4 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant's price has been dropped to Rs. 13,999, down from its original price of Rs. 20,999. Flipkart lists the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant for Rs. 15,999, while the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant is being sold for Rs. 17,999, down from their respective original prices of Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 22,999. The Moto X4 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, which was launched in January this year, retails for the original launch price of Rs. 24,999 on the e-commerce platform.

On the other hand, the Moto X4 is listed on Amazon India for Rs. 13,744, Rs. 15,767, and Rs. 19,998 for the 3GB, 4GB and 6GB RAM variants respectively. We have reached out to Motorola regarding the sporadic nature of this price drop, and whether it's a temporary or a permanent cut. We will update this copy as soon as we hear back.

Moto X4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto X4 runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It sports a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LTPS IPS display with a pixel density of 424ppi and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 630 SoC clocked at up to 2.2GHz, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM.

As for the dual rear camera setup on the Moto X4, it has one 12-megapixel primary camera with a Dual Autofocus Pixel sensor, an f/2.0 aperture, and 1.4-micron pixels. The setup also consists of a 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view, an f/2.2 aperture, and 1.12-micron pixels. The dual rear camera setup is accompanied by a colour correlated temperature (CCT) dual-LED flash and supports phase detection autofocus (PDAF). The Moto X4's front camera features 16-megapixel sensor with 1-micron pixels and an f/2.0 aperture, and selfie flash also helps. Apart from a 4-megapixel adaptive low light mode, there is also a beautification mode.

As we mentioned, the Moto X4 is available in two inbuilt storage variants - 32GB or 64GB - both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, NFC, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The Moto X4 measures 148.35x73.4x7.99mm (9.45mm at camera bump) and weighs 163 grams. It is powered by a 3000mAh non-removable 'all-day' battery, which when coupled with a 15W TurboPower charger (bundled in the box) will provide up to 6 hours of power in 15 minutes of charge.

Comments

Moto X4, Moto X4 Price in India
