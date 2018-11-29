Moto X4, which was launched with Android Nougat, has now reportedly started receiving its stable Android 9.0 Pie. The latest development comes weeks after Motorola kicked off a soak test of the Android Pie update. The new software version also comes bundled with the November Android security patch. It is also likely to bring the core Android Pie features, including the gesture-based system navigation as well as App Actions and Slices, Adaptive Battery, and Adaptive Brightness. The Moto X4 notably received Android 8.0 Oreo as the first major software update back in December last year - after debuted with Android 7.1 Nougat.

The stable Android 9.0 Pie update for the Moto X4 is rolling out in Brazil, reports XDA Developers. The screenshots confirming the new update reveals that it brings software version PPW29.69-26 and comes along with the November Android security patch. It is speculated that the Android Pie update is rolling out as an over-the-air (OTA) update.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Motorola started a soak test of the Android Pie update with a small group of beta testers ahead of rolling out the new version for the masses. The beta testing was reportedly conducted in India with build number PPW29.69-17.

We've reached out to Motorola parent Lenovo to confirm the rollout of the stable Android Pie update for the Moto X4 and will update this space accordingly. Meanwhile, you can check the availability of the latest update by going to Settings > Software updates.

Notably, the Moto X4 isn't the only Motorola handset that's been receiving Android Pie. The company recently released the Android Pie update for the Motorola One Power in India. That update debuted after a soak test was conducted with some beta testers.

To recall, the Moto X4 was launched with a dual rear camera setup and a 5.2-inch full-HD LTPS IPS display back in late August last year. The handset arrived in India in November last year. An update to Android 8.0 Oreo was also rolled out in December last year. Furthermore, the company also brought a 6GB RAM variant of the Moto X4 in January.