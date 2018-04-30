Moto X4, which was launched in India as a Flipkart-exclusive handset, is now also available on Amazon India. The smartphone that was first unveiled at IFA 2017, had arrived in India in November last year. The key features of the Moto X4 include a dual rear camera setup with a front flash module and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Moto X4 also comes with Amazon Alexa support. During the launch, Lenovo had also claimed the Moto X4 to be the first smartphone running on the Snapdragon 630 SoC to launch in India.

Initially, the Moto X4 was launched in two variants in India - 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage. Later, Motorola also unveiled a 6GB RAM variant of the handset. However, on Amazon India site, only the first two variants have been listed. The 6GB RAM variant is available only on Flipkart and Moto Hub offline stores. In terms of pricing, the Moto X4 costs Rs. 20,999 for the 3GB RAM variant, while the 4GB RAM storage variant is priced at Rs. 22,999. The smartphone is available in Super Black and Sterling Blue colour variants

Alongside the availability, the Lenovo-owned company has also unveiled several offers on the smartphone. The Moto X4 is available on Amazon on an EMI basis with zero processing fees, starting at Rs. 1,749 per month. Notably, the zero processing EMI offer will be valid until May 2, 2018. As a part of the introductory offer, buyers can avail an additional Rs. 2,000 off on exchanging their old smartphone.

To recall the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Moto X4 runs on Android 8.0 Oreo. It sports a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LTPS IPS display with a pixel density of 424ppi and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 630 SoC clocked at up to 2.2GHz, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Moto X4 has a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary camera with a Dual Autofocus Pixel sensor, an f/2.0 aperture, and 1.4-micron pixels. It also sports an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view, an f/2.2 aperture, and 1.12-micron pixels. The setup comes with a dual-LED flash and supports phase detection autofocus (PDAF). Meanwhile, the front camera features 16-megapixel sensor with 1-micron pixels, an f/2.0 aperture, and flash. Additionally, there is a 4-megapixel adaptive low light mode and a beautification mode.

As mentioned, the Moto X4 comes in two inbuilt storage variants - 32GB or 64GB - both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). Connectivity suite in the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, NFC, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. It also bears a fingerprint sensor on the home button.

The Moto X4 measures 148.35x73.4x7.99mm and weighs 163 grams. It is fuelled by a 3000mAh battery, coupled with a 15W TurboPower charger. The smartphone also comes with various other features such as Moto Experiences, a built-in password manager called Moto Key, one-button navigation, Moto Display, and Moto Voice.