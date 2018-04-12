Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Motorola Adds New Moto Stereo Speaker to Its Moto Mods Lineup

 
, 12 April 2018
Motorola Adds New Moto Stereo Speaker to Its Moto Mods Lineup

Highlights

  • Moto Stereo Speaker is the fourth speaker mod from Motorola
  • New Moto Mod is priced at $59.99 (roughly Rs. 3,900)
  • Stereo Speaker is compatible only with Moto Z smartphones

Motorola has debuted a new accessory in its Moto Mods lineup, called the Moto Stereo Speaker. This is the fourth speaker mod that the company has released and is also the cheapest with a price tag of $59.99 (roughly Rs. 3,900). Previously, Moto had launched JBL's SoundBoost, SoundBoost 2, and Moto Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa. Notably, the Moto Smart Speaker mod has been announced for the company's Z-series of smartphones.

Similar to other Moto Mods, the Stereo Speaker is compatible only with Moto Z smartphones. Though the new speaker is relatively cheaper than the JBL mods, the company promises powerful stereo sound (80dB at 50cm). It isn't just aimed at those who want to listen to music because it can also double up as a hands-free speaker for calls. It comes with two 28mm stereo speakers and a kickstand to make it easier for users to view the handset in landscape mode and as Motorola claims "adds depth and texture to audio-visual experiences."

The key difference between the new Moto Mod and JBL's SoundBoost is power. Notably, the Moto Stereo Speaker does not come with its own battery, which means that it uses the smartphone's battery to power itself. This means the Moto Mod will drain out your battery but you will be able to use the mod without ever charging it.

The Moto Stereo Speaker is available in Black, Blue, and Red colour variants. It measures 153x73x15mm and weighs 102 grams. As mentioned, the speaker is available on the company's US website, priced at $59.99 or monthly payments that start at just $10 per month.

