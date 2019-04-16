Technology News

Moto Razr Foldable Phone, Motorola One Vision Receive Bluetooth Certification: Reports

, 16 April 2019
Moto Razr Foldable Phone, Motorola One Vision Receive Bluetooth Certification: Reports

Photo Credit: WIPO

The Moto Razr’ Bluetooth SIG listing tips that it might be exclusive to Verizon

Highlights

Moto Razr will be a foldable phone with clamshell design

Motorola One Vision to support Bluetooth 5.0, dual-SIM functionality

It will reportedly pack a 48-megapixel rear camera

Moto Razr – the highly anticipated foldable smartphone from Motorola – has been making rounds of the rumour for quite some time. It now appears that the Moto Razr in inching closer to its official launch, as the device has reportedly received the mandatory Bluetooth SIG certification. As per the Bluetooth SIG listing, the Moto Razr will come with Bluetooth 5.0 support and might be exclusive to a single carrier in the US. Additionally, another Motorola smartphone – the Moto One Vision – has allegedly also been certified by Bluetooth SIG, indicating that an official launch is on the horizon.

The Moto Razr was listed on the Bluetooth SIG database carrying the model number XT2000-1, with the official listing page describing it as “motorola razr phone for vzw carrier”. The “vzw carrier” terminology is reportedly a sign that the Moto Razr might be exclusive to Verizon, but there is no word whether it will be a limited-time exclusivity partnership, neither is there any word on the foldable phone's global launch. The Moto Razr's Bluetooth SIG certification was spotted by Nashville Chatter.

The Moto Razr will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The device is tipped to sport a 6.2-inch (876x2142 pixels) folding display and a secondary display with a resolution of 600x800 pixels. Concept renders of the phone, which is also going by the name Moto Razr 2019 in the leak arena, show a clamshell design that is based on diagrams in a design application filed by Motorola before the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO). The Moto Razr, whose development has already been confirmed by Motorola, will reportedly display content only from a small group of pre-installed system apps.

Moreover, another Motorola smartphone with the model number XT1970 has also been certified by Bluetooth SIG. The certification authority's database describes the aforementioned phone as “moto one vison”, and states that it will support the Bluetooth 5.0 standard as well as dual-SIM functionality. The Motorola One Vision will reportedly be powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 9610 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has been tipped to pack a 48-megapixel rear camera with support for features such as Video 3D HDR and Long Exposure, and will reportedly draw power from a 3,500mAh battery.

Further reading: Motorola, Moto Razr, Moto Razr 2019, Motorola One Vision

Honor 8X
