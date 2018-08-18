NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Moto P30 With iPhone X-Like Notch Launched: Price, Specifications; Android Pie Eligible Moto Phones Confirmed

Moto P30 With iPhone X-Like Notch Launched: Price, Specifications; Android Pie Eligible Moto Phones Confirmed

, 18 August 2018
Moto P30 With iPhone X-Like Notch Launched: Price, Specifications; Android Pie Eligible Moto Phones Confirmed

Moto P30 sports an iPhone X-like design with a gradient glass back.

Highlights

  • Moto P30 has been 'designed for China'
  • The phone has a starting price of around Rs. 21,400
  • Eight Moto phones have been confirmed to receive Android Pie

Following a leak from earlier this week, Lenovo-owned Moto has now made official the latest Moto P30 mid-range smartphone (listed as Motorola P30) in China. Key highlights of this iPhone X-lookalike include an 18.7:9 display, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, and a glass back with gradient colour design. Interestingly enough, this smartphone runs the custom ZUI 4.0 skin on top of Android 8.0 Oreo. Apart from that, the phone maker has also revealed names of handsets that will get the Android Pie update later this year, including models from 2018 as well as 2017.

Moto P30 price, availability

Moto P30 price in China is set at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 21,400) for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs. 25,400) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage. The smartphone will be made available in China starting September 15, in Aurora Blue, Black, and White colour options. A Weibo post by Motorola states that the phone is "designed for China" so it might not make its way out of the country soon.

Moto P30 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto P30 runs the custom ZUI 4.0 atop Android 8.0 Oreo, and sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) IPS LCD panel with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC (clocked at 1.8GHz), coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Moto P30 features a 16-megapixel primary rear OV16B camera sensor (f/1.8 aperture) and a secondary 5-megapixel OV5675 sensor (f/2.2 aperture) with PDAF, dual-tone LED flash, and full-HD video recording capabilities. On the front, the smartphone arrives with a single 12-megapixel camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture, double-sided AI blur, and AR capabilities. There is a 3,000mAh battery under the hood.

Connectivity options on the Moto P30 include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac with hotspot, Bluetooth v5.0 LE, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the handset include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, fingerprint sensor (on the rear panel), and proximity sensor. Dimensions of the Moto P30 are 155.5x75.95x7.69mm and weight is less than 170 grams.

Android 9 Pie update schedule

Separately, Moto has also confirmed that it will be rolling out the latest Android Pie software update to these Moto-branded smartphones starting this Fall: Moto Z3, Moto Z3 Play, Moto Z2 Force Edition, Moto Z2 Play, Moto X4, Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto G6 Plus.

Motorola Moto P30

Motorola Moto P30

Display6.20-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera12-megapixel
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Moto P30 With iPhone X-Like Notch Launched: Price, Specifications; Android Pie Eligible Moto Phones Confirmed
