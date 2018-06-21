Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto One Power Alleged Live Images Reveal Display Notch, Vertical Dual Camera Setup

  hindi
, 21 June 2018
Moto One Power Alleged Live Images Reveal Display Notch, Vertical Dual Camera Setup

Photo Credit: TechInfoBit

Highlights

  • The live images arrive courtesy TechInfoBit
  • This is expected to be Moto's next Android One smartphone
  • Features or specifications have not been confirmed yet

Moto One Power is expected to be Lenovo-owned brand Moto's upcoming mid-range smartphone with premium specifications like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and 4GB of RAM. In a new report, alleged live images of the handset have been revealed that give us a closer look at the Moto One Power. As per the images, the mid-ranger is expected to arrive with a display notch, vertical dual rear cameras, a USB Type-C port, and Android One branding. Launch details and features haven't yet been confirmed by the phone maker.

In a report by TechInfoBit, the first look at the highly-anticipated Moto One Power has been outed. However, the tipster claims there is confusion around the naming and it might just be called Moto One instead. On the front, the smartphone sports a display with a bezel-less design and a notch on top. The notch is seen to sport the selfie camera and other sensors, including one - possibly - for Face Unlock. Left of the smartphone houses the SIM card tray, which might have dedicated dual SIM slots or a hybrid slot.

moto one power techinfobit inline Moto One Power

Photo Credit: TechInfoBit

 

On the right, the Moto smartphone has a volume control buttons with a lock/ power button below it. Back of the handset has a vertically stacked dual camera setup with an LED flash between the two sensors, the Motorola logo with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and Android One branding at the bottom. Lastly, on the bottom of the smartphone is a USB Type-C port and dual stereo speakers, as per the report.

Previously, leaks around the Moto One/ Moto One Power have suggested that the phone will get features such as a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, a Snapdragon 636 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a 3780mAh battery. In terms of optics, the rear camera might get a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, a single 8-megapixel sensor is available for selfies and video calling.

Do note that Motorola or Lenovo haven't yet confirmed the name or any other details around this smartphone, so it is advised to take all of it with a pinch of salt. That said, we can expect a launch soon, considering the amount of activity around it.

Comments

Further reading: Moto One, Moto One Power, Lenovo, Motorola
