Flipkart is hosting the Moto-Lenovo Days for the Chinese smartphone maker where a lot of its smartphones are available at a discount. The ongoing Moto-Lenovo Days started on November 24 and will continue till November 28. During this period, select Motorola and Lenovo smartphones will be made available to buyers at a discounted price. The Flipkart sale has discounts and offers on the Moto E6s, Motorola One Macro, Moto One Action, Moto G7, Moto G8 Plus, and the Motorola One Vision. Lenovo smartphones such as the Lenovo K10 Plus, Lenovo K10 Note and the flagship Lenovo Z6 Pro are also discounted.

These Lenovo and Motorola smartphones also get additional bank offers over and above the discounted price. HDFC Bank debit cardholders get a 10 percent cashback. These phones also have a 5 percent unlimited cashback offer on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Axis Bank Buzz credit cardholders can avail additional 5 percent off as well.

Moto-Lenovo Days Flipkart sale discounts on Motorola and Lenovo smartphones

Moto E6s

Lenovo's budget offering, the Moto E6s gets a massive Rs. 1,000 discount for its sole 4GB RAM 64GB storage model. The smartphone which used to retail for Rs. 7,999 is available for Rs. 6,999 for the limited duration of the sale.

Motorola One Action

Motorola's first smartphone with an action camera also sees some price cut action. This smartphone gets a massive Rs. 3,000 discount which brings the price of the smartphone down from Rs. 13,999 to just Rs. 10,999. The Motorola One Action packs a Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC and comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Motorola One Vision

The first smartphone from Motorola with a Max Vision display gets the highest discount of the lot. As a part of the Moto-Lenovo Days sale, the Motorola One Vision gets a Rs. 5,000 discount bringing its price down from Rs.19,999 to just Rs. 14,999. The USP of this smartphone is its 21:9 aspect ratio display.

Moto G7

Smartphones from Motorola's popular Moto G series have also got a sweet discount. The Moto G7 is selling for Rs. 8,999 which is down from its launch price of Rs. 16,999. This Rs. 8,000 discount could sway buyers in the Moto G7's direction.

Lenovo is also discounting a few of its recently launched smartphones as a part of the ongoing Moto-Lenovo Days. The Lenovo K10 Plus, Lenovo K10 Note and the Lenovo Z6 Pro have received the discount.

Lenovo K10 Plus

The Lenovo K10 Plus was launched in the Indian market for Rs. 10,999 for its lone 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant. This smartphone is now selling for Rs. 8,999 offering buyers a Rs. 2,000 discount.

Lenovo K10 Note

Both the variants of the Lenovo K10 Note are on discount. The base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage gets a Rs. 3,000 discount dropping its price from Rs. 13,999 to Rs. 10,999. The higher variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage gets a similar discount bringing its price down to Rs. 12,999 compared to its Rs. 15,999 launch price.

Lenovo Z6 Pro

The flagship product from the Lenovo stable, the Lenovo Z6 Pro gets a Rs. 4,000 price as well. This Snapdragon 855 SoC powered smartphone was priced at Rs. 33,999 at launch is now available for just Rs. 29,999.