Moto G9 Power With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto G9 Power price in India is set at Rs. 11,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 December 2020 12:24 IST
Moto G9 Power will be available for purchase in India starting December 15

Highlights
  • Moto G9 Power initially launched in Europe last month
  • The new Moto phone comes in two distinct colour options
  • Moto G9 Power comes with 128GB of onboard storage

Moto G9 Power has been launched in India as the latest smartphone by Lenovo-owned Motorola. The new Moto phone comes with a large 6,000mAh battery as its USP. In addition, the Moto G9 Power also comes with a hole-punch display design and triple rear cameras. The smartphone also features two colour shades and an IP52-rated water-repellent build. Motorola has notably brought the Moto G9 Power to the Indian market just days after launching the Moto G 5G in the country. Moreover, the Moto G9 Power sits alongside the regular Moto G9 that was launched in the country in August.

Moto G9 Power price in India, availability details

Moto G9 Power price in India has been set at Rs. 11,999 for the single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Electric Violet and Metallic Sage colour options. It will go on sale through Flipkart starting December 15.

The Moto G9 Power was initially launched in Europe last month, with a price tag of EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,800).

Moto G9 Power specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G9 Power runs on Android 10 and features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM. For photos and videos, there is the triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens.

In terms of capturing selfies and enabling video chats, the Moto G9 Power comes with a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The Moto G9 Power includes 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Motorola has provided the 6,000mAh battery on the Moto G9 Power that supports 20W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 172.14x76.79x9.66mm and weighs 221 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G9 Power price in India, Moto G9 Power specifications, Moto G9 Power, Motorola, Moto, Flipkart
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
