Moto G9 Power has launched as the latest smartphone offering by the company. This phone is said to be the last in the Moto G9 family, which includes the Moto G9, Moto G9 Plus, and Moto G9 Play. The Moto G9 Power has launched in Europe, and it packs a large 6,000mAh battery to keep the phone running longer. It is equipped with a triple camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel main camera and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC.
Motorola UK tweeted to announce the Moto G9 Power. The phone is priced in Europe at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,400) for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone has launched in shades of Electric Violet and Metallic Sage. It will be available in selected countries in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East in the coming week. There is no clarity on whether the Moto G9 Power will launch in India or not.
As the name suggests, the biggest highlight is possibly that the Moto G9 Power packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. The company touts that the battery can last up to 60 hours. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, and 4G LTE. The phone weighs 221 grams and is 9.66mm thick.
