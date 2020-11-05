Technology News
Moto G9 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G9 Power is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 November 2020 19:09 IST
Moto G9 Power has a triple camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  • Moto G9 Power runs Android 10 operating system
  • This phone is said to be the last in the Moto G9 family
  • Moto G9 Power packs 4GB RAM, 128GB storage on board

Moto G9 Power has launched as the latest smartphone offering by the company. This phone is said to be the last in the Moto G9 family, which includes the Moto G9, Moto G9 Plus, and Moto G9 Play. The Moto G9 Power has launched in Europe, and it packs a large 6,000mAh battery to keep the phone running longer. It is equipped with a triple camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel main camera and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC.

Moto G9 Power price, sale

Motorola UK tweeted to announce the Moto G9 Power. The phone is priced in Europe at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,400) for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone has launched in shades of Electric Violet and Metallic Sage. It will be available in selected countries in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East in the coming week. There is no clarity on whether the Moto G9 Power will launch in India or not.

Moto G9 Power specifications

Detailing specifications, the Moto G9 Power runs on stock Android 10 and features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 128GB with the option to expand it further using a microSD card (up to 512GB).

The Moto G9 Power has a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.79 aperture), a 2-megapixel macro sensor (f/2.4), and an additional 2-megapixel depth sensor(f/2.4). Up front, the phone has a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calling.

As the name suggests, the biggest highlight is possibly that the Moto G9 Power packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. The company touts that the battery can last up to 60 hours. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, and 4G LTE. The phone weighs 221 grams and is 9.66mm thick.

Motorola Moto G9 Power

Motorola Moto G9 Power

Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720
Comments

