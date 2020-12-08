Technology News
loading

Moto G9 Power India Launch Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications

Moto G9 Power may be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 December 2020 07:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Moto G9 Power India Launch Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications

Moto G9 Power launch in India will take place at 12pm (noon), Motorola announced last week

Highlights
  • Moto G9 Power is expected to be available via Flipkart
  • The Motorola phone debuted in Europe last month
  • Moto G9 Power comes with a 6,000mAh battery

Moto G9 Power is set to launch in India today. The Motorola phone, which sits alongside the Moto G9, Moto G9 Plus, and Moto G9 Play, debuted in Europe last month. It comes with triple rear cameras and packs a large, 6,000mAh battery. The Moto G9 Power also offers a hole-punch display design. The Lenovo-owned company revealed the launch of the Moto G9 Power in India last week — through a tweet posted by the Motorola India account. A microsite for the Moto G9 Power has also been featured on Flipkart to suggest its online availability in the country.

Moto G9 Power India launch details

Motorola will announce the India launch details of the Moto G9 Power at 12pm (noon). Shortly after the official announcement, you can expect its pricing to appear on Flipkart.

Moto G9 Power price in India (expected)

Moto G9 Power price in India will be revealed at the time of its official announcement later today. Nevertheless, the phone is expected to be priced in line with the EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,800)announced in Europe last month. It was for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. Moreover, the Moto G9 Power comes in Electric Violet and Metallic Sage colour options.

Moto G9 Power specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G9 Power runs on Android 10 and features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM.

The Moto G9 Power comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Motorola has provided 128GB of onboard storage on the Moto G9 Power that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the phone packs the 6,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G9 Power price in India, Moto G9 Power specifications, Moto G9 Power, Moto, Motorola
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Bumble, OKCupid Android Apps Plagued With an Old Flaw That Puts Millions of Users’ Data at Risk: Check Point
Moto G9 Power India Launch Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Mi TV 5 Pro QLED TV May Launch in India at December 16 Xiaomi Event
  3. Nokia 3.4 Said to Launch in India in Mid-December
  4. Garena Free Fire Update Today: Here's All That's New
  5. Here Are Some of the Deals in the On-Going Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale
  6. Boat Watch Enigma India Launch on December 9, Will Be Priced at Rs. 2,999
  7. Vivo Y52s 5G Phone Debuts With Dual Rear Cameras
  8. iPhone Users Updating to iOS 14.2 Complain of Severe Battery Drain Issues
  9. iPhone 11 Scores Higher Than OnePlus 8 Pro in DxOMark Camera Retest
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G9 Power India Launch Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Bumble, OKCupid Android Apps Plagued With an Old Flaw That Puts Millions of Users’ Data at Risk: Check Point
  3. Vivo Y52s With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Tipped to Be Working on ISOCELL 600-Megapixel Camera Sensor
  5. Spotify Reportedly Working on Adding Local Music Playback Support on Android
  6. Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Watch Party’ Now in India. Here’s How to Set It Up
  7. Google Pay Now Lets You Purchase and Send Digital Gift Cards, Ties Up With Qwikcilver
  8. Boat Watch Enigma India Launch on December 9, Will Be Priced at Rs. 2,999
  9. LG Shakes Up Loss-Making Phone Business, to Outsource Lower-End Models
  10. iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone SE, Infinix Note 7, Asus ROG Phone 3, and Others Get Discounts for Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com