Moto G9 Power Launch in India Set for December 8, Company Confirms

Moto G9 Power is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC and was launched in Europe with a single 4GB of RAM variant.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 December 2020 16:04 IST
Moto G9 Power Launch in India Set for December 8, Company Confirms

Photo Credit: Twitter/ MotorolaIndia

Moto G9 Power may come in two colour options

Highlights
  • Moto G9 Power India launch scheduled for December 8 at 12pm (noon)
  • The phone will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery
  • Moto G9 Power pricing has not been shared yet

Moto G9 Power has been confirmed to launch in India on December 8. The Lenovo-owned company shared the development through a tweet and Flipkart has put up a dedicated page for the event as well. The phone will be launched at 12pm (noon) and while the post itself does not share any information on the phone, it has already been launched in Europe - giving us an idea of what to expect in terms of specifications and pricing.

Moto G9 Power India launch, expected price

Moto G9 Power will be launched in India on December 8 at 12pm (noon). It is unclear if there will be an event for launch but it will be available for purchase through Flipkart. The dedicated page on the e-commerce website does not share pricing for the phone or the sale date.

To recall, the Moto G9 Power was originally launched in Europe at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,400) for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It comes in Electric Violet and Metallic Sage colour options.

 

 

Moto G9 Power specifications

Moto G9 Power runs on stock Android 10. It features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC with 4GB of RAM. You get 128GB of internal storage with the option to expand it further using a microSD card (up to 512GB).

The Moto G9 Power has a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and an additional 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, the phone has a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Motorola has fitted the Moto G9 Power with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, and 4G LTE. The phone weighs 221 grams and is 9.66mm thick.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Moto G9 Power Launch in India Set for December 8, Company Confirms
