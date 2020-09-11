Technology News
Moto G9 Plus With 5,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G9 Plus is currently on sale in Brazil. No word on India launch.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 11 September 2020 10:46 IST
Moto G9 Plus comes in Blue Indigo and Rose Gold colour options

Highlights
  • Moto G9 Plus has a large 6.8-inch FHD+ hole-punch display
  • The phone has a 64-megapixel main rear camera
  • Moto G9 Plus bundles a 30W charger inside

Moto G9 Plus has launched as the new smartphone offering in Motorola's portfolio. The phone sits alongside the Moto G9 that was launched in India recently, and the Moto G9 Play introduced in other global markets. The Moto G9 Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and comes with 128GB of onboard storage. It has a large 5,000mAh battery. The phone has a quad camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel main sensor on board.

Moto G9 Plus price

The new Moto G9 Plus is priced at BRL 2.249,10 (roughly Rs. 31,000) for the lone 4GB + 128GB storage model in Brazil. The handset comes in Rose Gold and Blue Indigo colour options. It is already on sale in the country through the company's official website. There is no clarity on whether the Moto G9 Plus will launch in India or not.

Moto G9 Plus specifications

There is a hybrid dual-SIM slot (Nano) on the Moto G9 Plus and it runs of Android 10 software. The phone features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ Max Vision HDR10 Super Screen display and it is powered by the 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. It packs 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is microSD card support for storage expansion, if needed.

Imaging wise, the Moto G9 Plus has a quad camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel 118 degrees ultra-wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture, another 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a last 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture as well. The phone offers LED flash support at the back. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The Moto G9 Plus has a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Other sensors on board include accelerometer, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and ambient light sensor. The phone measures 170x78.1x9.7mm and weighs 223 grams.

Comments

