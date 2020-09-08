Technology News
  Moto G9 Plus With Snapdragon 730 SoC, Full HD+ Display Spotted in Google Play Console Listing: Report

Moto G9 Plus With Snapdragon 730 SoC, Full-HD+ Display Spotted in Google Play Console Listing: Report

Moto G9 Plus will be the upgraded version of the Moto G9 that launched in India back in August.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 September 2020 16:22 IST
Moto G9 Plus With Snapdragon 730 SoC, Full-HD+ Display Spotted in Google Play Console Listing: Report

Moto G9 Plus may have a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Moto G9 Plus said to come with 5,000mAh battery
  • The phone may feature a 1,080x2,400 pixels display
  • Moto G9 Plus does not have a release date yet

Moto G9 Plus has been spotted in an alleged Google Play Console listing that hints at some of the specifications that can be expected from the phone. According to a report, the Moto G9 Plus's Google Play Console listing shows Snapdragon 730 SoC, among other specifications. The phone was recently spotted on mobile network operator Orange Slovensko's website with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera that seems to be the case in the Google Play Console listing as well.

Moto G9 Plus specifications (expected)

The report by PriceBaba shows a Google Play Console listing of a phone named ‘moto g(9) plus' along with some specifications and a front image. The phone is said to come with 4GB of RAM and be powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC that has eight cores in a 2 + 6 configuration. The graphics are handled by the Adreno 618 GPU. Moto G9 Plus is expected to pack a 1,080x2,400 pixels display with 400ppi pixel density. It runs on Android 10 out of the box.

The image in the listing shows a phone with a hole-punch cutout on the top left corner of the screen. An almost same image was also recently spotted on Slovakian mobile network operator Orange Slovensko's website.

The telco's website also hinted at 6.8-inch full-HD+ display and a quad rear camera with a 64-megapixel primary shooter. The phone is said to come with 128GB of storage, 5,000mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, VoLTE, and dual SIM support (Nano). Lastly, the Moto G9 Plus is said to measure 169.98x78.1x9.69mm and weigh 223 grams.

Moto G9 Plus price (expected)

Additionally, the telco had also mentioned the pricing for the phone at EUR 235 (roughly Rs. 20,300), presumably for the 4GB + 128GB storage variant. This pricing puts it much higher than the Moto G9 that was launched in India early in August for Rs. 11,499. As of now, Motorola has not shared any information on the Moto G9 Plus, or its pricing and availability.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Motorola Moto G9 Plus

Motorola Moto G9 Plus

Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 64-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Motorola, Moto G9 Plus, Moto G9 Plus Specifications, Moto G9 Plus price
Realme X50 Pro Android 11 Preview Release Programme Kicked Off in India
Poco X3 India Variant Tipped to Carry 8GB RAM, Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench

Comment
 
 

