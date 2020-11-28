Moto G9 Plus has reportedly been spotted on Indian BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification website, hinting at a future launch in the country. The phone has already gone official in Brazil in September, and since then there has been no clarity on whether it will be launched in the Indian market or not. However, the fresh BIS listing raises hopes of an India launch in the future. The company has already launched Moto G9 model in the country, and Moto G9 Power is tipped to launch in the second week of December.

MySmartPrice spotted the Moto G9 Plus listing on BIS site. The phone has been listed with model numbers XT2083-7 and XT2087-3 that are reportedly associated with Moto G9 Plus. There is no clarity on when the phone will be launched in the country, but the BIS certification does offer hope of its arrival in the imminent future. If we were to speculate, the phone could arrive alongside Moto G9 Power that is expected to launch in India sometime in the second week of December.

Moto G9 Plus was launched in Brazil with a price tag of BRL 2,249.10 (roughly Rs. 31,000) for the lone 4GB + 128GB storage model. It should arrive in India within a similar price range. The phone was launched in the Brazilian market in Rose Gold and Blue Indigo colour options.

Moto G9 Plus specifications

As for specifications, we already know that Moto G9 Plus runs on Android 10 software and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ Max Vision display. It is powered by the 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, Moto G9 Plus has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary snapper, an 8-megapixel 118-degrees ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Moto G9 Plus has a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on board.

