Technology News
loading

Moto G9 Plus Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Hints at India Launch: Report

Moto G9 Plus was launched in Brazil in September this year.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 November 2020 18:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Moto G9 Plus Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Hints at India Launch: Report

Moto G9 Plus has a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary snapper

Moto G9 Plus has reportedly been spotted on Indian BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification website, hinting at a future launch in the country. The phone has already gone official in Brazil in September, and since then there has been no clarity on whether it will be launched in the Indian market or not. However, the fresh BIS listing raises hopes of an India launch in the future. The company has already launched Moto G9 model in the country, and Moto G9 Power is tipped to launch in the second week of December.

MySmartPrice spotted the Moto G9 Plus listing on BIS site. The phone has been listed with model numbers XT2083-7 and XT2087-3 that are reportedly associated with Moto G9 Plus. There is no clarity on when the phone will be launched in the country, but the BIS certification does offer hope of its arrival in the imminent future. If we were to speculate, the phone could arrive alongside Moto G9 Power that is expected to launch in India sometime in the second week of December.

Moto G9 Plus was launched in Brazil with a price tag of BRL 2,249.10 (roughly Rs. 31,000) for the lone 4GB + 128GB storage model. It should arrive in India within a similar price range. The phone was launched in the Brazilian market in Rose Gold and Blue Indigo colour options.

Moto G9 Plus specifications

As for specifications, we already know that Moto G9 Plus runs on Android 10 software and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ Max Vision display. It is powered by the 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, Moto G9 Plus has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary snapper, an 8-megapixel 118-degrees ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Moto G9 Plus has a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on board.

Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G9 Plus, Moto G9 Plus Specifications, Moto G9 Plus India Launch, Moto G9 Plus Price in India, Motorola
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Amazfit Pop Pro Smartwatch Set to Launch December 1, Key Specifications Teased

Related Stories

Moto G9 Plus Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Hints at India Launch: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V20 Pro India Launch Set for December 2
  2. These smartphones Will Get MIUI 13 Update: Report
  3. Motorola Moto G 5G India Launch Confirmed for November 30
  4. YouTube Is Testing a New Way to Add Timestamps to Your Video Comments
  5. How to Watch India vs Australia Live Stream
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 4G Launched in China
  7. OnePlus Nord DxOMark Ranking Shows Room for Improvement
  8. Tecno Pova With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC to Launch in India on December 4
  9. Jio Sees Huge Subscriber Growth in 2019, Vodafone Loses 80 Million: TRAI
  10. Amazfit Pop Pro Smartwatch Set to Launch December 1, Key Specifications Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G9 Plus Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Hints at India Launch: Report
  2. Amazfit Pop Pro Smartwatch Set to Launch December 1, Key Specifications Teased
  3. Instagram Seen Blocking #Sikh Hashtag Yet Again for Some Users
  4. Boat, Noise Lead Wearables Shipments in India in Q3, TWS Segment Sees 1156.3 Percent Annual Growth: IDC
  5. Huawei P50 May Integrate Patented Liquid Lens Technology to Enable Millisecond-Level Focusing: Report
  6. Samsung’s New Galaxy Buds With ANC, Improved Ambient Mode May Launch Alongside Galaxy S21 Series: Report
  7. iPad Pro 2021 High-End Models Expected to Come With 5G mmWave Support: Report
  8. Electronic Skin Has Strong Future Stretching Ahead, Study Suggests
  9. Lamborghini Partners With Master & Dynamic to Launch MW65 Headphones, MW07 Plus TWS Earphones
  10. Samsung Shares Illustrations Showing New Foldable Phones for the Future
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com