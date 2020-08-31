Technology News
Moto G9 to Go on First Sale in India Today at 12pm (Noon) via Flipkart: Price, Specifications

Moto G9 comes in a single, 64GB storage option.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 31 August 2020 07:00 IST
Moto G9 features a waterdrop-style display with HD+ resolution

Highlights
  • Moto G9 will be available in two distinct colour options
  • The smartphone offers a near-stock Android experience
  • Moto G9 sale offer brings a Rs. 500 of instant discount

Moto G9 will be available for purchase through its first sale in India today. The new Motorola smartphone debuted in the country last week. It comes with triple rear cameras as well as 20W fast charging. The Moto G9 also offers a near-stock Android experience to take on the likes of the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M21, and Realme 6i that all come preloaded with a custom skin on top of Android. Other key highlights of the Moto G9 include a waterdrop-style display design, NFC support, and a water-repellent build.

Moto G9 price in India, sale offer

Moto G9 price in India is set at Rs. 11,499 for the lone, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Forest Green and Sapphire Blue colour options. Moreover, its first sale will take place at 12pm (noon) today through Flipkart.

On the part of sale offer, Motorola is offering a Rs. 500 of instant discount for customers purchasing the Moto G9 through ICICI Bank or Yes Bank credit cards. The discount is also applicable on ICICI Bank credit and debit card EMI transactions as well as Yes Bank credit card EMI transactions.

Moto G9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G9 runs on Android 10 and comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision TFT display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 87 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. For photos and videos, you'll get the triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor as well as a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The smartphone also offers an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Motorola has provided 64GB of onboard storage on the Moto G9 that is expandable using a microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone also comes with FM radio and NFC support. Further, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Moto G9 has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. Lastly, the phone weighs 200 grams.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
