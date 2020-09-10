Moto G9 Plus, Moto E7 Plus Pricing and Specifications Tipped

Moto G9 Plus and Moto E7 Plus pricing and specifications have leaked once again. Motorola just announced its second-generation foldable, Motorola Razr 5G, as its premium offering, but there are a couple of budget friendly smartphones in its pipeline as well. The rumoured Moto G9 Plus is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC and its camera specifications have been leaked this time around, along with a few other details and expected pricing. On the other hand, the rumoured Moto E7 Plus specifications leak hints at the screen size, processor, and more.

Moto G9 Plus, Moto E7 Plus: Price (expected)

As per a report by WinFuture, the Moto G9 Plus will be priced around EUR 250 (roughly Rs. 21,700) for the base model (configuration is unclear) and its 128GB storage variant is said to be priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 26,000). Earlier this week, the phone was spotted on a Slovakian mobile network operator's website with a price tag of EUR 235 (roughly Rs. 20,400) for the 4GB + 128GB variant.

The Moto E7 Plus is expected to be a more affordable option coming in at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the 4GB + 64GB variant, according to a separate report by the same publication.

As of now, Motorola has not shared any information on the two phones, so this pricing should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Moto G9 Plus specifications (expected)

According to WinFuture, the Moto G9 Plus will carry a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle camera f/2.2 lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors for depth effects and macro shots. On the front, the Moto G9 Plus is said to feature a 16-megapixel sensor that will be placed in a hole-punch cutout located at the top left corner of the screen. Additionally, the Moto G9 Plus is said to come with 30W fast charging support and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone, as per the report, will be powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC. Previous leaks mentioned Snapdragon 730 SoC, 6.8-inch display, 5,000mAh battery, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Moto E7 Plus specifications (expected)

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto E7 Plus is said to run on Android 10 and feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It may be powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC and come in 4GB + 64GB storage configuration. The storage is said to be expandable via a microSD card. In terms of optics, the Moto E7 Plus is expected to have a dual-rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens up front housed in a notch.

The Moto E7 Plus may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support via the Micro-USB port. The report states that the phone will weigh 200 grams.

As mentioned earlier, Motorola has not shared any information on the two phone models or when they will be released.

