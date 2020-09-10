Technology News
loading

Moto G9 Plus, Moto E7 Plus Pricing and Specifications Tipped

Moto E7 Plus is said to be priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,000).

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 September 2020 10:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Moto G9 Plus, Moto E7 Plus Pricing and Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: Winfuture

Moto G9 Plus may have four rear cameras and Moto E7 Plus may pack just two

Highlights
  • Moto G9 Plus is said to be priced at EUR 299 for the 128GB storage option
  • Moto E7 Plus may be priced at EUR 149
  • Motorola has not shared pricing or availability of the two models

Moto G9 Plus and Moto E7 Plus pricing and specifications have leaked once again. Motorola just announced its second-generation foldable, Motorola Razr 5G, as its premium offering, but there are a couple of budget friendly smartphones in its pipeline as well. The rumoured Moto G9 Plus is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC and its camera specifications have been leaked this time around, along with a few other details and expected pricing. On the other hand, the rumoured Moto E7 Plus specifications leak hints at the screen size, processor, and more.

Moto G9 Plus, Moto E7 Plus: Price (expected)

As per a report by WinFuture, the Moto G9 Plus will be priced around EUR 250 (roughly Rs. 21,700) for the base model (configuration is unclear) and its 128GB storage variant is said to be priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 26,000). Earlier this week, the phone was spotted on a Slovakian mobile network operator's website with a price tag of EUR 235 (roughly Rs. 20,400) for the 4GB + 128GB variant.

The Moto E7 Plus is expected to be a more affordable option coming in at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the 4GB + 64GB variant, according to a separate report by the same publication.

As of now, Motorola has not shared any information on the two phones, so this pricing should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Moto G9 Plus specifications (expected)

According to WinFuture, the Moto G9 Plus will carry a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle camera f/2.2 lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors for depth effects and macro shots. On the front, the Moto G9 Plus is said to feature a 16-megapixel sensor that will be placed in a hole-punch cutout located at the top left corner of the screen. Additionally, the Moto G9 Plus is said to come with 30W fast charging support and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone, as per the report, will be powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC. Previous leaks mentioned Snapdragon 730 SoC, 6.8-inch display, 5,000mAh battery, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Moto E7 Plus specifications (expected)

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto E7 Plus is said to run on Android 10 and feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It may be powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC and come in 4GB + 64GB storage configuration. The storage is said to be expandable via a microSD card. In terms of optics, the Moto E7 Plus is expected to have a dual-rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens up front housed in a notch.

The Moto E7 Plus may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support via the Micro-USB port. The report states that the phone will weigh 200 grams.

As mentioned earlier, Motorola has not shared any information on the two phone models or when they will be released.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Motorola Moto G9 Plus

Motorola Moto G9 Plus

Display 6.81-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Motorola Moto E7 Plus

Motorola Moto E7 Plus

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Moto G9 Plus, Moto G9 Plus price, Moto G9 Plus Specifications, Moto E7 Plus, Moto E7 Plus price, Moto E7 Plus specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Motorola Razr 5G Foldable Phone With Updated Hinge Design, 48-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Moto G9 Plus, Moto E7 Plus Pricing and Specifications Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  2. Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, Realme Smartphones Getting Latest Android 11 Beta
  3. Redmi 9i With 4GB RAM Set to Launch in India on September 15
  4. For PUBG Mobile Professional Players in India, It’s All Uncertainty Now
  5. Apple Sends Invites for September 15 Launch Event: What You Need to Know
  6. Xbox Series X, Series S Price in India and Release Date Announced
  7. Oppo F17 Pro Tipped to Launch Outside India as Oppo A93
  8. Teen Reportedly Spent Over Rs. 2 Lakhs on PUBG Mobile
  9. Motorola Razr 5G Foldable Phone With Updated Hinge Design Launched
  10. Boat Rockerz 335 Wireless Neckband Earphones Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Design Teams Develop Special COVID-19 Face Masks for Employees
  2. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Release Date Moved Up a Week to Meet Xbox Series Launch Date
  3. WhatsApp Spotted Working on Catalogue Shortcut, New Call Button Features in Latest Android Beta: Report
  4. Moto G9 Plus, Moto E7 Plus Pricing and Specifications Tipped
  5. Motorola Razr 5G Foldable Phone With Updated Hinge Design, 48-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Xbox Series X, Series S Price in India and Release Date Announced
  7. ByteDance in Talks With US to Avoid Selling TikTok: Report
  8. Facebook, Google, Twitter Urged by EU to Do More Against Fake News
  9. Redmi Note 9 to Go on Sale Today via Amazon, Mi.com in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Realme 7 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Realme.com in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com