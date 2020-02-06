Technology News
  Moto G8, Moto G8 Power, Moto G8 Stylus Renders Leak, Seen to Sport Hole Punch Displays, Rear Fingerprint Sensors

Moto G8, Moto G8 Power, Moto G8 Stylus Renders Leak, Seen to Sport Hole-Punch Displays, Rear Fingerprint Sensors

Moto G8, Moto G8 Power, Moto G8 Stylus phones are seen to sport White, Black, and Blue colour finishes, respectively. The Moto G8 Power appears to sport a quad camera setup at the back.

By | Updated: 6 February 2020 16:26 IST


Photo Credit: Twiter/ Evan Blass

Moto G8 (left), G8 Power, and G8 Stylus (right) have vertically aligned multiple rear cameras

Highlights
  • Moto G8 Stylus should come with a slide-In stylus support
  • Moto G8 Power is tipped to pack a large 5,000mAh battery
  • The Moto G8 is seen to sport a triple rear camera setup

Moto G8 Power was spotted in an Amazon listing just hours earlier, and now a fresh render has leaked online. Alongside the Moto G8 Power, the Moto G8 and the Moto G8 Stylus renders have also been leaked. All three phones seem to have more or less the same design, but there are a few differences that can be seen. The Moto G8, Moto G8 Power, and Moto G8 Stylus phones are all seen to sport hole-punch displays up front.

The new renders have been leaked by noted tipster Evan Blass, and it shows all the three phones from the front and back. The Moto G8 has leaked in a White colour option, and it shows the phone sporting a hole-punch display on the upper left corner of the screen. The Moto G8 is seen to sport a triple rear camera setup at the back, aligned vertically and placed on the top left corner of the back panel. There is a rear fingerprint sensor seen with the Motorola logo embossed on top of it.

The Moto G8 Power is seen to sport the same display design, but it appears to have quad cameras at the back. The phone is seen to sport a Black patterned finish at the back. The Moto G8 Stylus is a new addition to the Moto G8 family, and hasn't been leaked up until now. The company was earlier reported to be working on a stylus-enabled device, and the Moto G8 Stylus could presumably be it. It was rumoured to be called the Moto G Stylus, but Evan Blass' fresh leak seems to suggest that it may launch as the Moto G8 Stylus. The phone is seen to sport a hole-punch display, triple rear cameras at the back, and a rear fingerprint sensor. The stylus variant has leaked in a blue colour finish.

The Moto G8 Plus – one of two launched variants in the Moto G8 family - comes with triple rear cameras, dedicated action camera, and Snapdragon 665 SoC. The render of the Moto G8 Power is identical to the recent Amazon leak, and the listing tips the phone to pack a 5,000mAh battery, and be powered by the Snapdragon 665 octa-core SoC. There's no word on when the three other Moto G8 family members will be made official. The Moto G8 Play is the other launched variant, and it too features a triple rear camera setup.

Motorola Moto G8

Motorola Moto G8

Display 6.39-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1560 pixels
Comments

Huawei Sues Verizon Over Alleged Unauthorised Patent Use

