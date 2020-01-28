Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power are rumoured to be in the works with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. Both new Motorola phones are said to carry a similar design with a hole-punch display and physical fingerprint sensor. Other key specifications of the Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power have also been leaked online. Separately, a couple of press renders hinting at the design of the Moto G8 have surfaced on the Web. The latest developments emerge just weeks after the Moto G8 Power surfaced on the US FCC and Wi-Fi Alliance sites.

Citing a person familiar with the matter, XDA Developers reported that Motorola would bring the Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power as the two new models in the Moto G family. Both phones are rumoured to have nearly identical looks and feel with rounded corners, single hole-punch displays, and vertically-aligned camera setups. The smartphones are also said to run Android 10 out-of-the-box and include “Action Cams” -- the feature that appeared on the Motorola One Action and Moto G8 Plus in the recent past.

Moto G8 specifications (rumoured)

If we believe what has been leaked by XDA Developers, the dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G8 will feature a 6.39-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is speculated to have a fingerprint sensor embedded in the emblazoned Motorola logo -- similar to the Moto G7. Further, it would come with 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB RAM along with 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options. The Motorola smartphone would also include a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

In terms of optics, the Moto G8 is said to have a triple rear camera setup that may include a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 118-degree, wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.2 lens for macro shots. On the front, the phone is said to have an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

Mobile phone-focussed blog 91Mobiles has leaked the renders to suggest the design of the Moto G8. The phone appears to have a camera cutout at the top-left corner and a glossy back panel. Further, it is found to include an LED flash alongside the vertically-aligned rear camera. The handset is also seen with a 3.5mm headphone jack and come in at least two distinct colour options -- both with a textured finish.

Moto G8 Power specifications (rumoured)

Just like the Moto G8, the Moto G8 Power is said to have a dual-SIM support, though there are major dissimilarities on the display front. The Moto G8 Power is rumoured to have a 6.36-inch full-HD+ (1080x2300 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Further, it would include 4GB RAM + 64GB as the base variant.

The camera department of the Moto G8 Power would be similar to what we would get on the Moto G8. This means you can expect the same 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 118-degree, wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.2 lens for macro shots. However, there would be the additional 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. This would make it a quad rear camera setup. The smartphone is also rumoured to have a 25-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

If we look at the recent purported certifications, the Moto G8 Power may include a 5,000mAh battery and come with dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity.

To recall, Motorola unveiled the Moto G8 Plus and Moto G8 Play last year. The company is also anticipated to unveil a flagship -- alongside its new Moto G-series phones. Furthermore, it may have a Motorola phone in development with a stylus pen that would be called the Moto G Stylus.

Motorola is hosting a press event at MWC 2020 in Barcelona where it would unveil its new smartphones. However, considering the company's history, it may have a separate event scheduled in Brazil for the later part of this quarter to announce some of its key offerings separately.