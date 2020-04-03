Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G8 Power Lite is priced at EUR 169, and it will first be available in Mexico in the coming days

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 April 2020 10:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G8 Power Lite has a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Moto G8 Power Lite packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • The phone is powered by the Helio P35 SoC
  • Moto G8 Power Lite has an 8-megapixel selfie sensor

Lenovo-owned Motorola has introduced the Moto G8 Power Lite phone. The smartphone has triple rear cameras at the back with a 16-megapixel main sensor, and a large 5,000mAh battery. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with waterdrop-style notch, and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The Moto G8 Power Lite looks to be a stripped version of the Moto G Power launched in US last month. The Moto G8 Power Lite runs on the dated Android 9 Pie software and offers a Micro-USB port.

Moto G8 Power Lite price, availability

Moto G8 Power Lite is priced at EUR 169 (roughly Rs. 13,900). The phone will first be available in Mexico and Germany in the coming days. It will go on sale in other countries in Latin America, Europe, Asia and Australia in the coming weeks. It comes in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue options.

Moto G8 Power Lite specifications

As mentioned, the Moto G8 Power Lite runs on Android Pie and features a 6.5-inch (729x1600 pixels) IPS LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 269ppi pixel density. It is powered by the 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. Inbuilt storage is at 64GB, and the company offers storage expansion using microsD card (up to 256GB).

The triple rear camera setup includes a 16-megapixel main snapper with an f/2.0 aperture and PDAF. It is assisted by a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth lens with f/2.4 aperture. Camera features include HDR, beauty mode, dual camera blur effect, timer, panorama, Google Lens integration. On the front is a 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Moto G8 Power Lite packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It is touted to last for up to 19 hours of video playback, and 100 hours of audio playback. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, A-GPS, and GLONASS. The phone measures 164.94x75.76x9.2mm and weighs about 200 grams. It is water repellent and has a rear fingerprint sensor on board.

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 9
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G8 Power Lite, Moto G8 Power Lite price, Moto G8 Power Lite Specifications, Motorola
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Disney+ Hotstar Now Has Every (Possible) Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie

Related Stories

Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Zoom App Said to Have Have Serious Security Flaws on Windows, macOS
  2. Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 Dual-Screen Slim Gaming Laptop Launched
  3. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix in India
  4. Government Launches Aarogya Setu COVID-19 Tracker App on Android, iOS
  5. From Money Heist to Modern Family, TV Shows to Watch in April
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  7. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  8. ACT Fibernet Extends Up to 300Mbps Speeds, Unlimited FUP Benefits, to April 30
  9. Huawei Vision Smart TV With Pop-Up Camera to Officially Launch on April 8
  10. Corona Kavach Is Government’s New Location-Based COVID-19 Tracking App
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Disney+ Hotstar Now Has Every (Possible) Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie
  3. Facebook Messenger Desktop App Launched for Windows, Mac
  4. Honor 30 Camera Module Leak Tips Sony IMX700 Sensor, Periscope Lens
  5. Samsung Galaxy A6+ Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With One UI 2.0: Report
  6. Redmi to Launch Its First Redmi Band on April 3
  7. Coronavirus Helpline Launched on WhatsApp by Delhi Government to Provide Information Around COVID-19
  8. Airtel Xstream Fibre Home Broadband Service Expanding to 25 More Cities, Plans Listed
  9. Zoom Responds to Security Concerns, Freezes Feature Updates for Next 90 Days to Resolve Ongoing Issues
  10. 'Latest' OnePlus Phone Up for Blind Sale in Germany Ahead of Official Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com