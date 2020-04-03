Lenovo-owned Motorola has introduced the Moto G8 Power Lite phone. The smartphone has triple rear cameras at the back with a 16-megapixel main sensor, and a large 5,000mAh battery. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with waterdrop-style notch, and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The Moto G8 Power Lite looks to be a stripped version of the Moto G Power launched in US last month. The Moto G8 Power Lite runs on the dated Android 9 Pie software and offers a Micro-USB port.

Moto G8 Power Lite price, availability

Moto G8 Power Lite is priced at EUR 169 (roughly Rs. 13,900). The phone will first be available in Mexico and Germany in the coming days. It will go on sale in other countries in Latin America, Europe, Asia and Australia in the coming weeks. It comes in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue options.

Moto G8 Power Lite specifications

As mentioned, the Moto G8 Power Lite runs on Android Pie and features a 6.5-inch (729x1600 pixels) IPS LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 269ppi pixel density. It is powered by the 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. Inbuilt storage is at 64GB, and the company offers storage expansion using microsD card (up to 256GB).

The triple rear camera setup includes a 16-megapixel main snapper with an f/2.0 aperture and PDAF. It is assisted by a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth lens with f/2.4 aperture. Camera features include HDR, beauty mode, dual camera blur effect, timer, panorama, Google Lens integration. On the front is a 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Moto G8 Power Lite packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It is touted to last for up to 19 hours of video playback, and 100 hours of audio playback. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, A-GPS, and GLONASS. The phone measures 164.94x75.76x9.2mm and weighs about 200 grams. It is water repellent and has a rear fingerprint sensor on board.