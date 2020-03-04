Moto G8 Power Lite With Triple Rear Camera Setup Surfaces in Leaked Renders

After the launch of the new Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus smartphones in the US last month, the company is now seemingly preparing to launch yet another phone. A new leak suggests that the company might launch a 'Lite' version of the Moto G8 Power smartphone that was quietly launched in Europe last month. The upcoming phone will most likely be called the Moto G8 Power Lite.

Tipster Roland Quandt has shared the alleged renders of what could be the Moto G8 Power Lite on Twitter, and the phone looks pretty much identical to the Moto G8 Power in terms of design. The back panel is also similar to the Moto G8 Power, the only difference being that the Moto G8 Power Lite is seen with a triple-camera setup on the back, instead of the quad-camera setup on the Moto G8 Power. Also, the front shows a hole-punch display on the phone. Even the dimensions and the textured back panel on the Moto G8 Lite look identical to the G8 Power that will soon hit the European markets.

A report by GizmoChina hints that the 'Lite' version of the Moto G8 Power will swap its Snapdragon 665 chip for MediaTek's Helio P35 processor, while it will keep the massive 5,000mAh battery. Other specifications of the Moto G8 Power Lite are not known yet.

From the looks of it however, the Moto G8 Power Lite leak that has surfaced looks erringly similar to the Moto G Power that was launched in the United States last month. The design looks exactly the same, with the textured back and a triple-camera setup on the back, and a hole-punch front display. It could also be that the G Power, that was launched in the US could be launched as the G8 Power Lite in Europe.

The Moto G Power comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 10 with a stock interface, and comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ 'Max Vision' display.

Moto G Power's triple rear camera setup includes a 16-megapixel main sensor, with an f/1.7 aperture, assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. The front camera is a 16-megapixel lens, with an f/2.0 aperture. The Moto G Power and the Moto G Stylus were launched ahead of the company's unveiling of the Moto G8, the next in its series of Moto G smartphones.