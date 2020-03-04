Technology News
loading

Moto G8 Power Lite With Triple Rear Camera Setup Surfaces in Leaked Renders

Moto G8 Power Lite could end up being a rebranded version of Moto G Power that was launched in the US.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 4 March 2020 12:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Moto G8 Power Lite With Triple Rear Camera Setup Surfaces in Leaked Renders

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Roland Quandt

Moto G8 Power Lite leaked renders show a design same as Moto G Power

Highlights
  • Moto G8 Power Lite looks identical to the Moto G Power
  • Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus were launched in the US last month
  • Moto G8 Power Lite is seen with a triple-camera setup on the back

After the launch of the new Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus smartphones in the US last month, the company is now seemingly preparing to launch yet another phone. A new leak suggests that the company might launch a 'Lite' version of the Moto G8 Power smartphone that was quietly launched in Europe last month. The upcoming phone will most likely be called the Moto G8 Power Lite.

Tipster Roland Quandt has shared the alleged renders of what could be the Moto G8 Power Lite on Twitter, and the phone looks pretty much identical to the Moto G8 Power in terms of design. The back panel is also similar to the Moto G8 Power, the only difference being that the Moto G8 Power Lite is seen with a triple-camera setup on the back, instead of the quad-camera setup on the Moto G8 Power. Also, the front shows a hole-punch display on the phone. Even the dimensions and the textured back panel on the Moto G8 Lite look identical to the G8 Power that will soon hit the European markets.

A report by GizmoChina hints that the 'Lite' version of the Moto G8 Power will swap its Snapdragon 665 chip for MediaTek's Helio P35 processor, while it will keep the massive 5,000mAh battery. Other specifications of the Moto G8 Power Lite are not known yet.

From the looks of it however, the Moto G8 Power Lite leak that has surfaced looks erringly similar to the Moto G Power that was launched in the United States last month. The design looks exactly the same, with the textured back and a triple-camera setup on the back, and a hole-punch front display. It could also be that the G Power, that was launched in the US could be launched as the G8 Power Lite in Europe.

The Moto G Power comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 10 with a stock interface, and comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ 'Max Vision' display.

Moto G Power's triple rear camera setup includes a 16-megapixel main sensor, with an f/1.7 aperture, assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. The front camera is a 16-megapixel lens, with an f/2.0 aperture. The Moto G Power and the Moto G Stylus were launched ahead of the company's unveiling of the Moto G8, the next in its series of Moto G smartphones.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Moto G8 Power, Moto G Power, Moto G8 Power Lite
Imtiaz Ali’s She: Trailer, March Release Date Unveiled for New Netflix Series From India
Supreme Court Quashes RBI Ban on Cryptocurrency Banking

Related Stories

Moto G8 Power Lite With Triple Rear Camera Setup Surfaces in Leaked Renders
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Stay Prepared for Coronavirus: This Is Not a Buying Guide
  2. Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  3. Social Media Ban Said to Have Lifted in Jammu and Kashmir: All Details
  4. Mumbai Man Among Winners of Apple’s iPhone Night Mode Photo Challenge
  5. How to Enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on Android and iPhone
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31 Review
  7. Oppo Watch Will Launch Alongside Find X2 Smartphone on March 6
  8. IQAir Fighting Coronavirus in China, But Says India Has a Bigger Problem
  9. New Dish TV, D2h Fees Could Make Your Secondary DTH Connection Cheaper
  10. Microsoft Could Soon Overhaul the Windows 10 Start Menu
#Latest Stories
  1. Coronavirus: Facebook Gives WHO Free Ads in Battle With Misinformation
  2. Realme 5i 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 9,999
  3. WhatsApp Dark Mode Now Available for All: How to Enable It on Android and iPhone
  4. Social Media Ban Said to Have Lifted in Jammu and Kashmir: All You Need to Know
  5. ISRO Postpones Launch of GISAT-1 Imaging Satellite After Technical Snag
  6. Google Search Trends in India on March 4, 2020, Explained: From Cryptocurrency to WhatsApp
  7. 14.1-Inch MacBook Pro to Replace 13-Inch Model in 2020, New iMac Pro Planned as Well: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Starts Receiving New Update With Improved Camera and Battery Performance in India
  9. Microsoft Teases New Start Menu Design for Windows 10
  10. Samsung Galaxy M21 Tipped to Come With Triple Camera Setup, 6000mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.