Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite will be launching in India today, May 21, at 12pm (noon), as teased by Flipkart. The India launch of the smartphone comes over a month after its global unveiling. It also follows the introduction of Motorola Edge+ in the country. Thanks to the global launch, we already know the specifications of the phone but the Indian pricing has not been shared as of yet. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup and a notched selfie shooter.

Moto G8 Power Lite price in India (expected)

The Moto G8 Power Lite pricing in India has not been shared by the company or by Flipkart as of yet. But, details about the pricing, as well as the availability will be revealed when the phone launches at 12pm (noon). To recall, the phone originally launched in select markets early in April at EUR 169 (roughly Rs. 13,900) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. It came out with Arctic Blue and Royal Blue colour options.

Moto G8 Power Lite specifications

The Moto G8 Power Lite runs on Android Pie with Motorola's near stock skin on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (729x1,600 pixels) IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 269ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of cameras, the Moto G8 Power Lite features a triple rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel main shooter with f/2.0 aperture, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you get an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture housed in the notch.

The Moto G8 Power Lite comes with 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microsD card (up to 256GB). The 5,000mAh battery has 10W charging support. For connectivity, the phone comes with 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back. The phone measures 164.94x75.76x9.2mm and weighs 200 grams.

