Moto G8 Power Lite will be launched in India on May 21, e-commerce website Flipkart has revealed. Flipkart has set up a teaser page for the phone that shows its launch date, which is a little over a month after its global unveiling. The Indian pricing for the phone has not been revealed but we won't have to wait long for those details. The Moto G8 Power Lite features a notched display and a triple rear camera setup. It also boasts of a large 5,000mAh battery and Motorola claims it will last for 2 days on a single charge.

Moto G8 Power Lite price in India (expected)

As of now, pricing details for the Moto G8 Power Lite in India have not been shared, but the phone originally launched early in April for select markets at EUR 169 (roughly Rs. 13,900) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. India pricing could be similar to the European pricing of the phone. The listing on Flipkart does not mention any launch offers either, or when it will go on sale.

With the launch date just three days away, details on pricing and availability will be revealed soon.

Moto G8 Power Lite specifications

The Moto G8 Power Lite runs on Android Pie and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (729x1,600 pixels) IPS LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 269ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM.

For optics, the Moto G8 Power Lite features a triple rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel main shooter with f/2.0 aperture. There is a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The phone comes with 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microsD card (up to 256GB). The 5,000mAh battery has 10W charging support. For connectivity, the Moto G8 Power Lite comes with 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back. The phone measures 164.94x75.76x9.2mm and weighs 200 grams.

