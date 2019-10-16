Moto G8 Plus has leaked in renders, and specifications have been listed as well, along with a possible launch date. The Moto G8 Plus renders suggest a triple camera setup, a gradient back panel finish, a waterdrop-style notch, a slight chin at the bottom of the display, and a rear fingerprint sensor. The phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC, and pack a 4,000mAh battery.

WinFuture has gone ahead and published a massive leak of the Moto G8 Plus ahead of its possible launch this month. The new Motorola phone is tipped to launch in Brazil on October 24, followed by a Europe launch later in the year.

Moto G8 Plus specifications (rumoured)

The renders attached also show dual rear end speakers, USB Type-C port, and volume and power buttons on the right edge. The phone has been captured in Blue and Red gradient glossy finishes, but it could come in more colour options at launch.

Coming to the specifications, the report states that the Moto G8 Plus will come with model number XT2019, run on Android 9 Pie, and feature a 6.3-inch full-HD (1080x2280 pixels) IPS display. As mentioned, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 665 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB RAM. Onboard storage should be offered in 64GB and 128GB options, and further expansion via microSD card will be supported.

Coming to optics, the Moto G8 Plus may come with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor with 117-degree field of view, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The fourth cut-out is for the laser autofocus system allowing focus to be precise and quick. Up front, the phone sports a 25-megapixel selfie sensor.

The Moto G8 Plus is tipped to pack a 4,000mAh battery, and it supports a 3.5mm audio jack and a rear fingerprint scanner as well. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, LTE, dual-SIM support, wireless LAN, LTE Cat 13, dual band Wi-FI, NFC, and more. The phone weighs at 188 grams, and is listed to be 9.1mm thick. Pricing of the Moto G8 Plus is not known as of yet.