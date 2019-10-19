Technology News
Moto G8 Play, Moto G8 Plus, Moto E6 Play Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week

The phones are expected to launch in Brazil on October 24.

By | Updated: 19 October 2019 18:22 IST
Moto G8 Play, Moto G8 Plus, Moto E6 Play Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Moto G8 Play render suggests a waterdrop-style notch

  • Moto E6 Play render suggests single rear camera setup
  • All three phones sport rear fingerprint sensors
  • Moto G8 Plus has a laser autofocus system at the back

Moto G8 series is alleged to launch next week, and ahead of that more renders of the Moto G8 Play and Moto G8 Plus have leaked online. Just a day ago, some hands-on images of the Moto G8 Play also leaked giving more affirmations to the aesthetic of the Moto G8 series. The phones are expected to launch in Brazil on October 24, followed by a launch in the European markets a while later. Separately, Moto E6 Play renders have also leaked online.

All the renders are courtesy noted tipster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks), and the Moto G8 Play render look identical to hands-on images leaked recently. The Moto G8 Play variant has a less distinct waterdrop-style notch than the Moto G8 Plus, but the bottom chin is seen here as well. The back of the Moto G8 Play is almost identical to the Moto G8 Plus, with a rear fingerprint scanner residing underneath an embossed Motorola logo. The Moto G8 Play has a triple rear camera setup at the back, while the Moto G8 Plus has an additional laser autofocus system reported about earlier. The latest render leak of the Moto G8 Play suggests a Black colour option is in the offing.

motog8plus main Moto G8 Plus renders

Moto G8 Plus renders
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

The Moto G8 Plus has also been leaked by Blass in new renders, and it is seen in Blue and Red glossy finishes. The waterdrop-style notch is slightly more prominent, the slight chin at the bottom makes a return, and the cut-outs at the back have an additional laser autofocus system. Rumoured specifications include 3.5mm audio jack, 6.3-inch display, USB Type-C port, Snapdragon 665 octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB RAM, and 4,000mAh battery. Optics include 48-megapixel main sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the phone sports a 25-megapixel selfie sensor.

motoe6play main Moto E6 Play renders

Moto E6 Play renders
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Lastly, Blass has also leaked a new render of the Moto E6 Play, showing off a traditional display without any notch or cut-out. The bezels are significant on all sides, especially on the forehead and chin. It is seen to sport a single camera sensor at the back along with an LED flash and a physical fingerprint sensor under Motorola's batwing-style logo. The render suggests a Black gradient finish, but past leaks suggest that a Blue colour finish will also launch alongside. The company is expected to launch the Moto E6 Play alongside the Moto G8 series in Brazil next week.

Further reading: Moto G8 Play, Moto G8 Plus, Moto G8, Moto G8 Play Renders, Moto G8 Plus Renders, Moto E6 Play, Moto E6 Play Renders, Motorola
