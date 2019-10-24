Technology News
loading

Moto G8 Plus Set to Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications, and More

Motorola could also unveil Moto G8, Moto G8 Play, and Moto E6 Play phones today.

By | Updated: 24 October 2019 06:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Moto G8 Plus Set to Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications, and More

Photo Credit: WinFuture

Moto G8 Plus is expected to feature 4GB of RAM

Highlights
  • Moto G8 Plus is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup
  • The phone is tipped to include a laser autofocus system
  • Moto G8 Plus is rumoured to come in Blue and Red glossy finishes

Moto G8 Plus is all set to launch in Brazil today. The phone will see a soft launch at 9:30am CT (8pm IST) when the company will reveal all details about it. This successor to the Moto G7 Plus is expected to sport a waterdrop-style notch, a triple rear camera setup, an additional laser autofocus system, and a rear fingerprint sensor. Rumoured specifications include Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, 4,000mAh battery, and 48-megapixel main shooter.

Moto G8 Plus price (expected)

As mentioned, the Moto G8 Plus launch will take place at 9.30am CT (8pm IST). The pricing of the phone is yet to be revealed, but renders and specifications have cropped up online. To recall, the predecessor Moto G7 Plus was launched with a price tag of EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 23,600), and it is quite possible that the successor will be priced in the same range, or be a little higher. The Lenovo-owned brand could also launch the Moto G8 Play, vanilla Moto G8, Moto E6 Play phones as well today.

Moto G8 Plus design (expected)

Leaked renders of the Moto G8 Plus suggest a triple camera setup, a gradient back panel finish, a waterdrop-style notch, a slight chin at the bottom of the display, and a rear fingerprint sensor. The is also believed that the phone will feature dual rear end speakers, USB Type-C port, and volume and power buttons on the right edge. The phone has been captured in Blue and Red gradient glossy finishes, but it could come in more colour options at launch.

Moto G8 Plus specifications (expected)

Coming to the specifications, a recent leak suggests that the Moto G8 Plus will run on Android 9 Pie, and feature a 6.3-inch full-HD (1080x2280 pixels) IPS display. The phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 665 octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB RAM. Onboard storage should be offered in 64GB and 128GB options, and further expansion via microSD card will be supported.

As for camera, the Moto G8 Plus may come with a 48-megapixel main shooter, a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera with 117-degree field of view, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The fourth cut-out is for the laser autofocus system allowing focus to be precise and quick. Up front, the phone is likely to pack a 25-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Moto G8 Plus is tipped to pack a 4,000mAh battery, and it is rumoured to house a 3.5mm audio jack and a rear fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options are tipped to include Bluetooth v5, LTE, dual-SIM support, wireless LAN, LTE Cat 13, dual band Wi-FI, NFC, and more. The phone will weigh at 188 grams, and it is expected to be 9.1mm thick.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G8 Plus, Moto G8 Plus Price, Moto G8 Plus Specifications, Moto G8 Plus Launch, Motorola, Lenovo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
ACT Fibernet Upgrades Broadband Plans in Chennai to Offer at Least 50Mbps Internet Speed
Huawei Mate XS Foldable Phone With Kirin 990 SoC Set to Debut in March 2020
Moto G8 Plus Set to Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ColorOS 7 With Near Stock Android Experience Coming to Realme Phones
  2. WhatsApp Brings Updated Group Privacy Settings to Android and iOS
  3. Google Says Its New Processor a Quantum Leap Over Fastest Supercomputers
  4. Xiaomi Mi HiFi Hybrid Flagship Headphones Launched: All You Need to Know
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Next Sale on October 25 in India
  6. Xiaomi Mi A3 Review
  7. Redmi K20 Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: All You Need to Know
  8. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  9. Realme 5s Receives Certification in India, Thailand Ahead of Launch
  10. Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 11,990
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G8 Plus Set to Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications, and More
  2. Realme 5s Aka RMX1925 Certified in India, Thailand, Expected to Launch Soon
  3. Meizu 16T With Snapdragon 855 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Huawei Mate XS Foldable Phone With Kirin 990 SoC Set to Debut in March 2020
  5. ACT Fibernet Upgrades Broadband Plans in Chennai to Offer at Least 50Mbps Internet Speed
  6. Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition With Ethernet Support via USB Type-C Port Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. BSNL, MTNL to Be Merged; Government Will Raise Rs. 15,000 Crores for Revival
  8. Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 Series Start Receiving Update to Fix Fingerprint Recognition Issue
  9. Nvidia Announces New Partnerships With Ericsson, Microsoft, and Red Hat Focussed on 5G, AI, IoT
  10. Realme Phones to Get Exclusive Version of ColorOS 7 With Near Stock Android Experience, Madhav Sheth Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.