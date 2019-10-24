Moto G8 Plus is all set to be unveiled later today, and the phone has been leaked on several occasions running up to the launch. The phone is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup, a waterdrop-style notch, a laser autofocus system at the back, and a rear fingerprint sensor as well. The phone has now been spotted on Geekbench, reiterating a few specifications of the Moto G8 Plus just before launch. The event in Brazil will start at 9.30am CT (8pm IST) today.

The Geekbench listing suggests that the Moto G8 Plus runs on Android Pie, is powered by the ‘trinket' octa-core chipset that is rumoured to be the Snapdragon 665 SoC, and is paired with 4GB RAM as well. The single-core score is recorded to be at 314 points, while the multi-core score is recorded to be at 1,264 points.

The Moto G8 Plus is expected to launch in Red and Blue glossy finishes. It is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch full-HD (1080x2280 pixels) IPS display, 64GB and 128GB onboard storage options, and a 4,000mAh battery. The triple rear camera setup is expected to be aligned vertically on the top left, and will house a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera with 117-degree field of view, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The fourth cut-out is for the laser autofocus system allowing focus to be precise and quick. Up front, the phone is likely to pack a 25-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Lenovo-owned brand is also expected to launch the Moto G8 Play, vanilla Moto G8, Moto E6 Play phones as well today.