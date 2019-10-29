Motorola's latest budget offering – the Moto G8 Plus – will go on sale for the first time in India today. The Moto G8 Plus' sale will kick off at 12pm and it will be available from Flipkart in two colour options. The phone packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera and a dedicated 16-megapixel action camera for recording wide-angle horizontal videos while holding the phone in portrait orientation. The Moto G8 Plus has a water-repellent design and supports the proprietary 15W TurboPower fast charging technology.

Moto G8 Plus price in India, sale offers

The Moto G8 Plus has been launched in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB inbuilt storage option in India and is priced at Rs. 13,999. It will be available in Cosmic Blue and Crystal Pink colour options. Offers on the Moto G8 Plus include Jio Cashback up to Rs. 2,200, Cleartrip voucher worth Rs. 3,000, and Zoom Car vouchers worth Rs. 2,000. Moreover, Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI plans, 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit card

Moto G8 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G8 Plus boots stock Android 9 Pie and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC clocked at 2.0GHz and paired with 4GB of RAM. It comes equipped with a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.79 aperture, assisted by a 16-megapixel dedicated action camera with 117-degrees field of view, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

There is a 25-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture to handle selfies. Moto G8 Plus offers 64GB of inbuilt storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB). It comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W charging with the bundled 15W TurboPower charger, and it is rated to deliver 8 hours of charge with 15 minutes of charging.

Connectivity options on Moto G8 Plus include 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Qualcomm aptX, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, fingerprint reader, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and a magnetometer. It measures 158.35x75.83x9.09mm and weighs 188 grams.

