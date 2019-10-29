Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Moto G8 Plus to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today at 12pm via Flipkart: Price, Offers, Specifications

Moto G8 Plus to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today at 12pm via Flipkart: Price, Offers, Specifications

Moto G8 Plus packs a 25-megapixel front camera housed in a waterdrop notch.

By | Updated: 29 October 2019 07:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Moto G8 Plus to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today at 12pm via Flipkart: Price, Offers, Specifications

Moto G8 Plus is priced at Rs. 13,999 in India and comes in two colours

Highlights
  • Moto G8 Plus is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC
  • It runs stock Android 9 Pie and will be upgraded to Android 10
  • The latest Motorola phone comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery

Motorola's latest budget offering – the Moto G8 Plus – will go on sale for the first time in India today. The Moto G8 Plus' sale will kick off at 12pm and it will be available from Flipkart in two colour options. The phone packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera and a dedicated 16-megapixel action camera for recording wide-angle horizontal videos while holding the phone in portrait orientation. The Moto G8 Plus has a water-repellent design and supports the proprietary 15W TurboPower fast charging technology.

Moto G8 Plus price in India, sale offers

The Moto G8 Plus has been launched in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB inbuilt storage option in India and is priced at Rs. 13,999. It will be available in Cosmic Blue and Crystal Pink colour options. Offers on the Moto G8 Plus include Jio Cashback up to Rs. 2,200, Cleartrip voucher worth Rs. 3,000, and Zoom Car vouchers worth Rs. 2,000. Moreover, Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI plans, 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit card

Moto G8 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G8 Plus boots stock Android 9 Pie and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC clocked at 2.0GHz and paired with 4GB of RAM. It comes equipped with a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.79 aperture, assisted by a 16-megapixel dedicated action camera with 117-degrees field of view, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

There is a 25-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture to handle selfies. Moto G8 Plus offers 64GB of inbuilt storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB). It comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W charging with the bundled 15W TurboPower charger, and it is rated to deliver 8 hours of charge with 15 minutes of charging.

Connectivity options on Moto G8 Plus include 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Qualcomm aptX, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, fingerprint reader, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and a magnetometer. It measures 158.35x75.83x9.09mm and weighs 188 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Moto G8 Plus, Moto G8 Plus Price in India, Moto G8 Plus Price, Moto G8 Plus Specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
2020 iPhone Models to Sport 120Hz Refresh Rate Displays: Report
AirPods Pro With Active Noise Cancellation, Water Resistance Launched: Price, Features
Moto G8 Plus to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today at 12pm via Flipkart: Price, Offers, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Which One Should You Buy?
  2. MTNL 1Gbps Broadband Plans Launched Starting From Rs. 2,990
  3. AirPods Pro With Active Noise Cancellation, Water Resistance Launched
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  5. Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 MIUI 11 Update India Rollout Begins: Reports
  6. BSNL Rs. 698 Prepaid Plan Launched, Offers 200GB Data for 180 Days
  7. WhatsApp in the Arab World: An Essential but Controversial Tool
  8. Amazon Discount Code Glitch Sees Students Cash In
  9. Realme XT Update Brings Dark Mode, Wide-Angle Video Recording, More
  10. Joker Is the Biggest DC Movie of All Time in India, R-Rated Film Worldwide
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G8 Plus to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today at 12pm via Flipkart: Price, Offers, Specifications
  2. AirPods Pro With Active Noise Cancellation, Water Resistance Launched: Price, Features
  3. 2020 iPhone Models to Sport 120Hz Refresh Rate Displays: Report
  4. Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S Start Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India, Users Report
  5. ARM Will Continue to License Chip Architecture to Huawei: Report
  6. Amazon Discount Code Glitch Sees Students Cash In
  7. Samsung Galaxy S10 Update Adds Slow-Motion Selfie Videos, Auto Hotspot Feature, and More : Report
  8. Apple Takes Down Clickware Apps Created by India-Based Company
  9. Realme XT Starts Receiving October PTA Update With Dark Mode, Wide-Angle Video Recording, and More
  10. Researchers Deplete Budget When Tracking Chips on Migrating Eagles Start Sending Foreign SMSes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.