Moto G8 Play has now been spotted on a Brazil retail site, and even on eBay, hours away from Motorola's official launch in Brazil. The listings reveal key specifications and design of the Moto G8 Play, leaving very little to the imagination. The Moto G8 Play renders attached to the listing suggest that the phone will sport a triple rear camera setup, a waterdrop-style notch, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a black glossy bank panel finish. The phone is expected to launch alongside the Moto G8 Plus today.

MobileHut retail site has listed the Moto G8 Play ahead of launch. Tipster Roland Quandt was the first to spot this listing, and it suggests that the phone will sport a 6.2-inch IPS display, run on Android Pie (which is surprising), and be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. The MobileHut site is taking registrations of interest currently, while eBay is selling it for $200 (roughly Rs. 14,000).

Other specifications listed on the retail site include 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage that is expandable further using microSD card (512GB), and a 4,000mAh battery. The triple camera setup consists of a 13-megapixel main sensor, and two 2-megapixel accompanying lenses. Up front, the phone is listed to have an 8-megapixel camera. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, GPS/AGPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and Micro USB 2.0 port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and fingerprint sensor. The phone is listed to be 9mm thick, and weigh roughly 183 grams.

The eBay listing has slightly different specifications listed, and it claims that the Moto G8 Play will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, and the triple rear camera setup to include 48-megapixel main sensor, 16-megapixel secondary sensor, and 5-megapixel tertiary sensor. Up front, the eBAy listing suggests a 25-megapixel selfie camera. This is similar to what the Moto G8 Plus is expected to sport when it launches.

In any case, the official specifications of the Moto G8 Play will be out in a few hours, alongside its pricing and availability details as well.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.