Moto G8 Play Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Feature MediaTek SoC, HD+ Screen, 4,000mAh Battery

Moto G8 lineup is expected to be announced in the next few months.

29 August 2019
Moto G8 Play will keep the fingerprint sensor on the back, like its predecessor (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Moto G8 Play will come with up to 4GB of RAM
  • Moto G8 Play could pack Helio P70 or Helio P60 SoC
  • The upcoming Motorola phone is expected in two colours

It has been just over six months since Motorola unveiled its Moto G7 lineup of smartphones and we are already hearing about Moto G8 series. First the alleged pictures of a phone believed to be Moto G8 popped up on the Internet, and now we have the purported details of the Moto G8 Play. According to an online report, the Moto G8 Play will come with features like a MediaTek SoC, HD+ screen, and a 4,000mAh battery.

The XDA Developers Portal writes that it expects the Moto G8 lineup to be introduced in just a few months. The lineup is likely to include four phones, like its predecessor – Moto G8, Moto G8 Plus, Moto G8 Power, and Moto G8 Play. The publication has got hold of the key specifications of the Play model of the Moto G8 series via an unnamed source.

The Moto G8 Play will reportedly be launched with the model numbers - XT2015-2, XT2016-1, or XT2016-2 – depending on the market. The phone is said to feature an HD+ (720x1520 pixels) screen of unknown size and a MediaTek SoC (could be either Helio P70 or Helio P60).

Additionally, the phone is said to pack 3GB or 4GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB of onboard storage, and a rear fingerprint sensor. NFC and dual-SIM will also be available, depending on the market.

One of the Moto G8 Play version recently surfaced in an FCC listing as well and the same has revealed the presence of a 4,000mAh battery as well as 157.6mm x 75.4mm dimensions.

Lastly, XDA Developers Portal notes that there will two colour options for the phone – Iron and Cosmo – and it will be offered in Asia-Pacific markets, Brazil, Europe, and Latin America.

Meanwhile, known tipster Evan Blass had recently shared two pictures of an unannounced Motorola smartphone on Twitter, and it is believed that the phone in the photos may be the upcoming Moto G8.

