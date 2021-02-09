Technology News
Moto G8 Play Receiving Android 10 With December 2020 Security Patch in Brazil: Report

Moto G8 Play gets the same QMD30.47-19 firmware version that was pushed to the Motorola One Macro.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 February 2021 17:38 IST
Moto G8 Play Receiving Android 10 With December 2020 Security Patch in Brazil: Report

Moto G8 Play has a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Moto G8 Play may receive Android 10 update in India soon
  • Users in Brazil have started receiving the update
  • Moto G8 Play gets December 2020 security patch

Moto G8 Play has started receiving Android 10 update in Brazil, a user has shared on Telegram. The phone was launched in October 2019 with Android 9 Pie and is finally receiving a new OS version, along with the December 2020 security patch. The update for the Moto G8 Play comes with firmware version QMD30.47-19 and it is the same as the Android 10 update pushed to Motorola One Macro late last month. As of now, there is no information on when the update will reach the Indian market.

A Telegram user from Brazil has shared a screenshot of the changelog for the Android 10 update for Moto G8 Play. The update has firmware version QMD30.47-19 and brings the December 2020 Android security patch as well. It brings all the features of Android 10 to the Moto G8 Play like dark theme support, navigation gestures, and improved privacy features.

Moto G8 Play originally came with Android 9 Pie when it launched back in October of 2019. This Android 10 OTA update might take a few days or weeks to reach all users and as of now, there is no information on when it will make its way to Indian users.

Recently, Motorola pushed the same firmware version - QMD30.47-19 – to the Motorola One Macro in India with the same December 2020 security patch. The update was first pushed to users in Brazil earlier in January and then to users in India. If this trend continues for the Moto G8 Play as well, Indian users can expect to receive the update by the end of February.

Moto G8 Play specifications

Moto G8 Play features a 6.2-inch Max Vision HD+ display. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70M SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the phone has the triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Vineet Washington
